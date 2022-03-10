Indian Wells 2022: Borna Coric vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (PR) Borna Coric vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Borna Coric vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Borna Coric will make his long-awaited return to tennis at Indian Wells this year, as he takes on Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round.

The former World No. 12 had a solid run of form early last year, but had to undergo surgery for a chronic shoulder injury in May. The 25-year-old has been through a long, ardous rehabilitation process and spoke about it in a recent interview with Sportskeeda. After exactly one year away from the game, he will make his return to competitive action using a protected ranking at Indian Wells.

The Croat has a solid record at Indian Wells, reaching the semifinal of the Masters 1000 event in 2018. The Croat was edged by Roger Federer 7-5, 4-6, 4-6 in a tight encounter.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2022 Australian Open

After making immense strides on tour last year and reaching the 2021 Roland Garros quarterfinals, Davidovich Fokina was forced to deal with a back injury setback. He has had a shaky start this year. The Spaniard was outlasted in four tiebreak sets by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of Roland Garros.

He then suffered an early loss in Rotterdam and Dubai. His quarterfinal finish in Doha was his best of the year, where he beat Dan Evans on-route.

﻿Coric vs Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

The first-round encounter at Indian Wells is the first match between Borna Coric and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coric vs Davidovich Fokina prediction

Borna Coric at the 2021 Rotterdam Open

After a year away from the tour, Coric is unlikely to be at his best level, giving Davidovich Fokina the edge in the upcoming encounter.

The Croat never relied on his power or serve, usually preferring to build points and outlast opponents in longer rallies. Time will tell whether his injury will force him to change strategy and perhaps look to play more aggresively to end points quicker than usual.

Davidovich Fokina is a tricky player. The Spaniard is not the hardest hitter on tour, but his footspeed and dogged style of play make him a tough opponent for anyone. His recent tight three-set encounters against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner and good results in 2021 would suggest so.

While Coric will be looking to play himself back into form and fitness after a long stint away from tennis, he is unlikely to be able to get past the challenge posed by the Spaniard.

Prediction: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan