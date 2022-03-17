Indian Wells 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (12) Cameron Norrie vs (19) Carlos Alcaraz.

Date: 17 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Defending champion Cameron Norrie will take on rising star Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

After a disappointing campaign in Australia, in which he suffered a first-round exit at the Melbourne Major, Norrie has turned his season around. He won the title at the Delray Beach Open and was a finalist at the Mexican Open.

The Brit received a first-round bye at Indian Wells and kicked off his title defense against Pedro Martinez in the second round, winning 6-3, 6-3. In a rematch of last year's final, Norrie took on Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round. After a slow start, he regrouped to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Jenson Brooksby was his opponent in the fourth round and Norrie defeated the American 6-2, 6-4. The 26-year-old has now reached the last eight in California for a second straight year.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN Quarterfinals



closes out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jenson Brooksby, scoring his 13th consecutive win on U.S. soil.



#IndianWells Defending ChampQuarterfinals @cam_norrie closes out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jenson Brooksby, scoring his 13th consecutive win on U.S. soil. Defending Champ ➡️ Quarterfinals @cam_norrie closes out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Jenson Brooksby, scoring his 13th consecutive win on U.S. soil. #IndianWells https://t.co/huei8f6P7S

Alcaraz at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz won the biggest title of his career at the Rio Open, an ATP 500 event, prior to the Indian Wells Masters.

He has continued his good run of form in the California desert, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.

After an opening-round bye, Alcaraz commenced his Indian Wells challenge against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round, winning 6-3, 6-3. He crushed compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0 in the third round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Monfils 7-5 6-1 to become the youngest



#IndianWells This guy is going places @alcarazcarlos03 defeats Monfils 7-5 6-1 to become the youngest @BNPPARIBASOPEN men's quarter-finalist since 17 y/o Michael Chang in 1989! This guy is going places 🙌@alcarazcarlos03 defeats Monfils 7-5 6-1 to become the youngest @BNPPARIBASOPEN men's quarter-finalist since 17 y/o Michael Chang in 1989!#IndianWells https://t.co/6rIVvCBdKP

The teenager then ousted veteran Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-1 in the fourth round. Alcaraz put up a dominating performance against the Frenchman and didn't face a single break point throughout the match.

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Alcaraz leads Norrie 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their only encounter so far at the 2021 US Open by a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

Cameron Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both Norrie and Alcaraz are playing quite well at the moment, though the latter has been slightly better in this tournament so far.

Despite his youth, Alcaraz has a very well-rounded game. He's a capable server, moves well and his groundstrokes are powerful. Against Norrie, who loves getting into long rallies, the Spaniard's movement and endurance will be tested.

Norrie, on the other hand, excels at absorbing pace and redirecting it. The fact that he is a southpaw will give him a slight edge in this match.

Neither player minds the slow conditions at Indian Wells, but have instead used it to their advantage so far. Norrie will be looking to avenge his loss from last year's US Open, but Alcaraz has too much firepower and is likely to win again and end the Brit's title defense.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Also Check Out: Indian Wells Masters 2022 Results

Edited by Anantaajith Ra