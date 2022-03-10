Indian Wells 2022: Camila Osorio vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Camila Osorio vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Osorio vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Camila Osorio at the 2022 Australian Open.

World No. 35 Camilia Osorio will take on Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Osorio made a disappointing start to the season as she lost to defending champion Naomi Osaka in the opening round of the Australian Open. At her next tournament in Guadalajara, she made it to the quarterfinals.

Osorio then competed at the Monterrey Open. En route to the title round, she defeated former World No. 3 Elina Svitolina. Up against defending champion Leylah Fernandez in the final, the title was well within her grasp as she had five match points in the deciding set. But the Colombian couldn't get the job done and lost the match in the tie-break.

Despite the loss, Osorio reached a new career-high ranking of 35. She was ranked 185th a year ago, a remarkable climb for the Colombian in a short span of time.

Camila Osorio

Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the 2022 Qatar Open.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich started the season on a strong note with a runner-up finish in the Melbourne Summer Set. However, she subsequently lost in the first round of the Australian Open.

Sasnovich made it to the quarterfinals in St. Petersburg where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko. She fell to Ons Jabeur in the second round in Qatar. So far, her season has been rather inconsistent, with the Belarusian failing to perform well in two consecutive events.

Camila Osorio vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

They've split their previous two meetings evenly, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Sasnovich won their most recent encounter at last year's Indian Wells Open in straight sets.

Camila Osorio vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich prediction

Camila Osorio at the 2021 French Open.

Osorio had a couple of great weeks in Mexico in which she demonstrated her consistency. Sasnovich has had her moments this year, but has been rather up-and-down.

The Belarusian defeated Osorio in the first round of the Indian Wells Open last year, followed by upset wins over Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep as well. She made it to the fourth round where she lost to Victoria Azarenka.

It remains her best showing at the WTA 1000 level so far. Sasnovich might feel inspired by her performance last year and might do well once again.







Osorio is a gritty player and her never-say-die attitude has gotten her out of trouble quite often. She's also a good mover around the court.

While clay remains her preferred surface, the 20-year old has made tremendous improvements over the last year and plays quite well on hardcourts as well. Her serve remains a liability and can be exploited by her opponents.

Sasnovich herself isn't the strongest of servers, so Osorio can make up for her shortcomings by doing well on return. The Belarusian's groundstrokes pack a bit more punches than her opponent's, but also tend to misfire at times.

Osorio has improved significantly since their last meeting. The Colombian youngster will fancy her chances this time as she continues her rise to the top of the game.

Prediction: Camila Osorio to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan