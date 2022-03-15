Indian Wells 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (19) Carlos Alcaraz vs (26) Gael Monfils.

Date: 16 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils preview

Alcaraz at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz will take on veteran Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has continued to build on the form that won him the title in Rio. After a first-round bye, he defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3 in the second hurdle.

He was at his absolute best against compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round, hitting 29 winners and just seven unforced errors. Alcaraz defeated Bautista Agut 6-2, 6-0 to reach the fourth round of the tournament for the first time in his career. It is also the first time that he has made the fourth round of a Masters 1000 tournament.

Gael Monfils at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Gael Monfils is also having a strong season. The Frenchman won his 11th career title in Adelaide and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, before crashing out in the opening round of the Open Sud de France.

After an opening-round bye at the Indian Wells Masters, Monfils defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 in the second round. Up against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the third round, the Frenchman went into the contest as the underdog.

Tennis TV



The moment 35 y/o



Next up in R4: Carlos Alcaraz!

After losing the first set, it looked like the Frenchman was heading for an early exit. However, Monfils raised his level as the match progressed and ultimately defeated the top-ranked player 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. This was his first win against a top 10 player since February 2019 and second against a current World No. 1.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Gael Monfils prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open.

In a battle between youth and experience, the 18-year old Alcaraz has the edge heading into this encounter. He'll be feeling extremely confident after a brilliant performance in the previous round. The Spaniard has also won eight matches in a row, starting with his title run in Rio.

To his credit, Monfils produced a vintage performance as well to knock out Medvedev. The Frenchman's athleticism was on full display and he mixed offense and defense quite well.

Alcaraz is a good mover around the court. Consequently, Monfils' drop shots that worked so well against Medvedev might not do the trick in his next match. The Spaniard's groundstrokes are huge, with his forehand and backhand being equally potent.

A reliable serve and mature head make the young Alcaraz a lot more dangerous than his experienced peer. Monfils will have to summon his best tennis yet again to get past the teenager, but Alcaraz is on a roll at the moment and will be tough to stop.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

