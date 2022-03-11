Indian Wells 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (19) Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open.

Rising teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will take on American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Saturday.

Alcaraz has competed in just two ATP tournaments this year apart from the Davis Cup qualifiers. At the Australian Open, the Spaniard made it to the third round, but went down to Matteo Berrettini in a tough five-set match.

Alcaraz evened their rivalry by defeating Berrettini in the quarterfinals of his next tournament, the Rio Open. The teenager then defeated Fabio Fognini in the semifinals and Diego Schwartzman in the final to win the biggest title of his career so far.

He also made a winning debut at the Davis Cup, defeating Marius Copil in straight sets.

Alcaraz made his Indian Wells debut last year, but lost in the first match he played. He'll be eager to make amends and score his first victory of the tournament this time around.

McDonald at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Mackenzie McDonald didn't win two consecutive matches this year until the Dubai Tennis Championships. The American defeated defending champion Aslan Karatsev in the opening round and followed it up with a win over Filip Krajinovic.

In his first quarterfinal appearance of the season, McDonald lost to eventual winner Andrey Rublev in three sets. He kicked off his Indian Wells campaign with a 7-6 (11), 7-5 win over Marton Fucsovics in the opening round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the duo, so the head-to-head is 0-0 at present.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Alcaraz at the 2022 Australian Open.

Considering their form this year, Alcaraz will be the favorite heading into this encounter. The youngster has endured a rapid rise to the top of the game and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Alcaraz possesses good court coverage along with a reliable serve. His heavy groundstrokes might also prove to be too much for McDonald to handle. The American is consistent from the baseline, but that won't be enough against his next opponent.

McDonald did a great job of saving 10 out of the 11 break points he faced in his first-round match. However, if he finds himself in a similar predicament yet again, Alcaraz will likely capitalize on it and make him pay.

The teenager has momentum on his side and it's going to be a tall order for his opponent to stop him.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

