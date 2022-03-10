Indian Wells 2022: Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (16) Coco Gauff vs (WC) Claire Liu.

Date: 11 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu preview

Gauff at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Compatriots Coco Gauff and Claire Liu are set to clash in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Friday.

Gauff made a strong start to the 2022 season. She won her first-round match at the Adelaide International 1 against Ulrikke Eikeri in straight sets. In the next round, she led World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty by a set and a break before the Australian staged a comeback to win the match.

At her next tournament in Adelaide as well, Gauff made it to the semifinals where she lost to Madison Keys in three sets. However, the teenager was upset by Wang Qiang in the first round of the Australian Open and fell at the opening hurdle once again in Dubai, this time to Jessica Pegula.

Gauff stepped up her level in Qatar, where she made it to the quarterfinals in singles. En route to the last eight, she scored another win over a top-five player by defeating Paula Badosa in straight sets. She also teamed up with Pegula to win the doubles event, which marked their first WTA 1000 title in either discipline.

Claire Liu at the 2022 Australian Open.

Claire Liu also made a winning start to the year by defeating Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the Melbourne Summer Set. However, a series of disappointing results soon followed, beginning with her loss against Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the next round.

At the Australian Open, Liu lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round. She failed to make it past the qualifying rounds during the Middle East swing.

At the Indian Wells Open, she defeated Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (2), 6-4 to score her second main-draw win of the season.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu head-to-head

They haven't met on tour prior to this, so the head-to-head is 0-0 at present.

Coco Gauff vs Claire Liu prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 Australian Open.

Despite being four years younger than her opponent, Gauff has more experience and accomplishments than her opponent. Consequently, she'll be the favorite to win this contest.

After a brief rough patch, Gauff was back to her best in Qatar and will look to continue the momentum in the California desert as well. She's a great mover around the court and her doubles experience has boosted her singles game as well.

However, the teenager's serve continues to be a liability and Liu will look to capitalize on any missteps by her opponent while serving. The 21-year-old could do well to target Gauff's forehand, which tends to misfire under pressure.

Consistency will be key for Gauff. If she keeps the errors from piling up, this could be a rather easy victory for her.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra