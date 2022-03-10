Indian Wells 2022: Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (11) Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia.

Date: 11 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia preview

11th seed Emma Raducanu begins her BNP Paribas Open campaign against World No. 66 Caroline Garcia on Friday.

Since winning her maiden Slam last year at the US Open, Raducanu has struggled to make an impact on the tour. Her frequent injuries and illnesses haven't helped either.

The 19-year-old has made the quarterfinals just once in six events following her Flushing Meadows heroics. Raducanu's most recent outing in Guadalajara last month ended in a first-round retirement due to a hip injury.

The teen has clearly been finding it difficult to cope with the rigors of the tour. With veteran Caroline Garcia standing in her way in her Indian Wells opener, things will not get any easier for the World No. 13.

Caroline Garcia in action at Qatar Total Energies Open.

A gritty competitor, Garcia has previously been ranked as high as No. 4 in the world and has seven titles to her name. Injuries have, however, robbed her of a chance to become a mainstay in the top 10.

The 28-year-old has been on a resurgent run since the end of last year. She made the quarterfinals at the WTA 125 event in Limoges to wrap up the 2021 season.

This year, the Frenchwoman has shown glimpses of her brilliance with some power-packed performances. After making the last eight in Sydney, she went on to lose her opening matches at the Australian Open and Dubai.

But it was her upset of Simona Halep in Doha that announced her return to form. She then carried that momentum into Lyon, where she went all the way to the semifinals.

In the first round at Indian Wells, Garcia summoned the fighter in her to fend off Lyon runner-up Dayana Yastremska in a titanic tussle. The World No. 66 had to claw her way back from a break down in the decider to secure a 6-4, 6-7(8), 7-5 win in two hours and 27 minutes.

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Raducanu and Garcia haven't squared off on the tour before, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Emma Raducanu vs Caroline Garcia prediction

A pumped up Garcia at Qatar Total Energies Open.

Although she is the lower-ranked player in this clash, Garcia is the favorite to come through by dint of her recent form.

Garcia put up solid serving numbers during her three-set win over Yastremska, producing 12 aces and 72% first serves. She is known for her powerful and flat groundstrokes. Being an efficient doubles player, Garcia also has excellent hands at the net.

However, the Frenchwoman has a tendency to crumble under pressure and rack up a high number of unforced errors. If she can rein in her aggression, she has a decent chance of upsetting Raducanu.

The Brit's fitness, meanwhile, remains a cause for concern as she has only just recovered from a hip injury and comes into this match with hardly any momentum. Garcia, in contrast, is in good shape and rhythm and will be gunning to continue her journey after her narrow win over Yastremska in the first round.

Prediction: Caroline Garcia to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra