Indian Wells 2022: Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar preview

Fabio Fognini will take on Spain's Pablo Andujar in the first round of the 2022 BNB Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Fognini has built on a shaky start to the 2022 season. After first-round losses in Sydney and at the Australian Open, the Italian participated in the South American clay swing, where he began with a quarterfinal finish in Buenos Aires.

The 34-year-old then fared well in the ATP 500 event in Rio as well. He defeated Pablo Carreno Busta and Federico Coria, before bowing out to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal.

Pablo Andujar at the 2021 French Open

Andujar has not had a good start to 2022. The Spaniard has not made it past the quarterfinals of a single event he has played so far, and his level has been questionable.

The 36-year-old started the year with a solid third-round appearance at the Australian Open, but then faltered on the South American clay courts, bowing out of the third round in Buenos Aires and Rio.

He then lost in the second round at Acapulco to World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar head-to-head

The first-round encounter at Indian Wells is the sixth match between the two players, with Fognini leading the head-to-head 4-1 over Andujar.

Each of their previous meetings have come on claycourt, and the Italian won their last meeting at Roland Garros back in 2018. Prior to that, Andujar's only win against Fognini came at Barcelona in 2015.

Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar prediction

Fognini at the 2022 Rio Open

Fognini comes into the encounter with superior ranking and better momentum, as well as previous history on his side, giving him the edge over Andujar.

The Italian will look to build on his showing in Rio and fare better than he did with his third-round finish in the desert last October. He will use his attack-minded playing style and consistent backhand to put pressure on his opponent.

Andujar managed a couple of high-profile upsets against Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem last year. However, clay being his strong suit and his recent form on hardcourts would suggest that he will likely come up short against Fognini.

Prediction: Fognini to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan