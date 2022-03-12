Indian Wells 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp.

Date: 13 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open.

After an opening-round bye, World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime has been one of the best performers on the men's side so far this year. He was instrumental in leading Canada to their maiden ATP Cup title and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

After eight runner-up finishes, Auger-Aliassime won his maiden career title at the Rotterdam Open. He made it to the final of the Open 13 Provence the following week, but lost to Andrey Rublev in two tight sets.

The Canadian hasn't been past the third round at the Indian Wells Masters and will be aiming to change that stat this time around.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



The moment



#abnamrowtt A moment to remember 🤩The moment @felixtennis defeated Tsitsipas to win the Rotterdam 2022 title! A moment to remember 🤩The moment @felixtennis defeated Tsitsipas to win the Rotterdam 2022 title!#abnamrowtt https://t.co/XCbNlIhJil

Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2022 Australian Open.

Botic van de Zandschulp made a strong start to the year. He progressed into the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set, where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in three sets. At the Australian Open, he reached the third round of the tournament for the first time in his career.

van de Zandschulp then exited from the second round in Rotterdam and Doha. At the Indian Wells Masters, he defeated qualifier Tennys Sandgren in straight sets in the opening round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads the head-to-head against van de Zandschulp 1-0. The Canadian won their solitary meeting in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Stockholm Open 6-4, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open.

Though both players have looked good so far this year, Auger-Aliassime will be the firm favorite heading into this contest. The Canadian has improved remarkably over the last year and that's evidenced by his strong results.

van de Zandschulp himself has made considerable progress since last year. He reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open and broke into the top 100 of the rankings as well. The Dutch player has a reliable serve and a big forehand, but that could fall short of turning the tide in his favor against the World No. 9.

Auger-Aliassime is an equally good server and relies on his forehand to win most of his points. He's got good hands around the net as well due to his doubles experience. The Canadian will also be riding high on confidence after a brilliant start to the year.

He's made it towards the end stages of every tournament he has competed in this year and it's highly unlikely that he'll make an early exit now.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra