Indian Wells 2022 Final, Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more | BNP Paribas Open

Rafael Nadal will lock horns with 20th seed Taylor Fritz in the BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells, California, on Sunday.

Nadal survived high winds and a spirited resistance from rising star Carlos Alcaraz to win 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in three hours and 12 minutes in the semifinals on Saturday. The result extended the Spaniard's incredible winning streak this season to 20 matches.

The former World No. 1 will now aim to win his fourth title of the season after triumphing at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, the Australian Open and the Mexican Open. A victory on Sunday will also enable the 21-time Grand Slam champion to tie Novak Djokovic for the most ATP Masters 1000 titles at 37.

Where is Rafael Nadal playing?

Nadal is playing in the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the season in Indian Wells, California. The 35-year-old has lifted the title on three previous occasions, in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Who is Rafael Nadal playing against?

Taylor Fritz during his semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday

Rafael Nadal will take on World No. 20 Taylor Fritz in his quest for a fourth title in the Californian desert.

A prolific junior who won the 2015 US Open title, the 24-year-old had a slow transition to the senior circuit. But over the past year, the California native has been making rapid strides on the tour.

He finished as the runner-up in St. Petersburg last year, in addition to making the semifinals in five other events. One of those semifinals came in Indian Wells, where he scalped Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini in an impressive run to the last four.

Fritz has gone a step further this year to reach the biggest final of his career. He has shown nerves of steel to battle through three three-setters in five of his wins.

Fritz put up his best performance of the fortnight to knock out in-form seventh seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals on Saturday. The 20th seed will now aim to become the first American since Andre Agassi in 2001 to lift the Indian Wells trophy.

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz match schedule

The proceedings on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open will start with the women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari. The men's singles final will be the second match of the day, scheduled to start not before 3 pm local time.

Match timing: Not before 3:00 pm PT/10:00 pm GMT/3:30 am IST/6:00 pm EST.

Date: 20 March 2022 (USA, UK & Canada), 21 March 2022 (India).

Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

India: Indian fans can watch the men's matches live on Voot.

