Indian Wells 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs Anhelina Kalinina.

Date: 11 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Swiatek at the 2022 Qatar Open.

World No. 4 Iga Swiatek will lock horns with the 50th-ranked Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Swiatek has been on a roll this year. She reached the last four in Adelaide before bowing out to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. The Pole then made it to her maiden semifinal at the Australian Open, where her run was ended by Danielle Collins.

Swiatek went on to win the second WTA 1000 title of her career in Doha, beating three top 10 players - Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit - along the way.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion completely crushed Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 in the final. She's now the heavy favorite to go all the way at Indian Wells too.

Anhelina Kalenina at the 2021 French Open.

Anhelina Kalinina's season, meanwhile, has been rather disappointing so far. Prior to competing in Indian Wells, she had won just one match this year, against Sorana Cirstea, at the Adelaide International.

The Ukrainian then lost in the first round of the Australian Open

TENNIS @Tennis



@BNPPARIBASOPEN l #IndianWells The most recent WTA 1000 champion, @Iga_swiatek, draws the winner of Clara Burel or Anhelina Kalinina! The most recent WTA 1000 champion, @Iga_swiatek, draws the winner of Clara Burel or Anhelina Kalinina! @BNPPARIBASOPEN l #IndianWells https://t.co/q25TFVZtpg

Kalinina's next scheduled tournament was the Qatar Open, but she withdrew prior to the start of the event. She bagged her second win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 hammering of Clara Burel in the first round of Indian Wells on Wednesday.

Iga Swiatek vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Australian Open.

Considering her form at the moment, Swiatek will be heavily favored to win this contest. She was at her scintillating best in Qatar and will be eager to replicate her form in Indian Wells too.

But the conditions are quite different at this tournament compared to Doha. The World No. 4 might make a slow start as she gets the hang of things. Since Kalinina has already played a match, she could have a slight advantage.

If Swiatek isn't quick off the blocks, the Ukrainian could put pressure on her opponent by building a lead. If she fails to do so, the former Roland Garros champion will grab control of the proceedings in the blink of an eye.

Swiatek's game has been firing on all cylinders recently. Her serve has been on point, she's hitting her groundstrokes well and has played with controlled aggression. Even if it takes her some time to get going, the Pole is likely to come through in the end.

Prediction: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

