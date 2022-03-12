Indian Wells 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson.

Date: 13 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson preview

Swiatek at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek will square off against rising teen star Clara Tauson in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Sunday.

Swiatek has been one of the most in-form players on the WTA tour this year. At the start of the season, she made consecutive semifinal appearances at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. She suffered a minor setback as she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek bounced back stronger, winning her first title of the year at the Qatar Open. En route to her second WTA 1000 title, she defeated top 10 players Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit along the way.

At the Indian Wells Open, Swiatek was off to a slow start in her second-round match, but regrouped quickly to win 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 against Anhelina Kalinina.

wta @WTA



secures the win over Kalinina, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.



#IndianWells Three sets needed for the No.3 seed @iga_swiatek secures the win over Kalinina, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. Three sets needed for the No.3 seed 💪@iga_swiatek secures the win over Kalinina, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.#IndianWells https://t.co/XNUNwqnD8g

Clara Tauson at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Clara Tauson started the year on a strong note as she reached the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set. In her maiden appearance at the Australian Open, she upset the in-form Anett Kontaveit in the second round. The Danish player lost to eventual runner-up Danielle Collins in the third round.

The Middle East tennis swing was disappointing for Tauson. She failed to make it past the qualifying rounds in Dubai and lost to Paula Badosa in the second round in Qatar.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Iga Swiatek on facing Clara Tauson in 3R: “She is around my age but we haven't played a lot in juniors or on tour, so I don't know a lot about her game. But I know she plays pretty fast and you have to be ready for aggressive shots.” #IndianWells Iga Swiatek on facing Clara Tauson in 3R: “She is around my age but we haven't played a lot in juniors or on tour, so I don't know a lot about her game. But I know she plays pretty fast and you have to be ready for aggressive shots.” #IndianWells https://t.co/2uMNkZ7LS0

In her debut at the Indian Wells Open, Tauson made a winning start by defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

The two are set to meet for the first time on tour, so the head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson prediction

Swiatek at the 2022 Qatar Open.

Considering Swiatek's form this year, she'll be heavily favored to win this contest. Tauson, however, is a highly rated prospect on the women's tour and could put up a fight.

The Danish teenager's powerful groundstrokes often overwhelm her opponents. However, Swiatek played against plenty of big hitters en route to the title in Qatar and defeated them quite easily. The World No. 4 is an effective counter-puncher and knows how to redirect and handle powerful shots coming her way.

Swiatek is a better server and mover of the two as well. She's equally good at being proactive and playing attacking tennis while being a good defender too. Tauson's a good player, but she has some work to do before she reaches the 2020 Roland Garros champion's level.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan