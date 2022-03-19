Indian Wells 2022 final: Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Iga Swiatek vs (6) Maria Sakkari.

Date: 20 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Final.

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek and World No. 6 Maria Sakkari will square off in the final of the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Sunday.

Swiatek has been one of the most consistent players this season. After reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open and winning the WTA 1000 event in Qatar, she was the leading contender to win the title at Indians Wells as well.

She received a first-round bye and went on to defeat Anhelina Kalinina and Clara Tauson in three sets in her next two matches. The 20-year-old was once again tested in the fourth round, needing three sets to get past former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber.

Swiatek handed 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing in the quarterfinals. Up against two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the semifinals, the Pole played some of her best tennis to win 7-6(6), 6-4.

wta @WTA



Shining bright under the desert lights @iga_swiatek cements her place in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN final with a straight-sets win over Halep! Shining bright under the desert lights ✨🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek cements her place in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN final with a straight-sets win over Halep! https://t.co/NV1yaogbiV

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Maria Sakkari has recorded some strong results this year as well. She was a finalist in St. Petersburg and semifinalist in Qatar.

After an opening-round bye at Indian Wells, the World No. 6 defeated Czech players Katerina Siniakova and Petra Kvitova in the second and third rounds, respectively. She led Daria Saville 4-1 in the first set of their fourth-round clash, before the Australian retired due to an injury.

wta @WTA







#IndianWells 𝐵𝒾𝑔𝑔𝑒𝓈𝓉 final of her career 🤩 @mariasakkari stuns the defending champion Badosa in three sets! 𝐵𝒾𝑔𝑔𝑒𝓈𝓉 final of her career 🤩🇬🇷 @mariasakkari stuns the defending champion Badosa in three sets!#IndianWells https://t.co/w8S2kAG11j

Sakkari got the better of World No. 20 Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals to set up a clash against defending champion Paula Badosa in the last four. The World No. 6 played at a high level and withstood a stern challenge from the Spaniard to win 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 and reach the biggest final of her career so far.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Sakkari leads Swiatek 3-1 in the head-to-head. The Greek won all three of their matches last year in straight sets. Swiatek snapped her losing streak in their most recent encounter at the Qatar Open, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Indian Wells Open.

Both Swiatek and Sakkari have been playing at a high level over the past few weeks and this could be a fierce battle. The winner of this match will also become the new World No. 2.

While Swiatek has previously competed in big finals, this is Sakkari's first summit clash at the WTA 1000 level. The 2020 Roland Garros champion's past experience could tilt things in her favor.

Both have pretty good serves along with powerful groundstrokes. They will look to be aggressive and take control of the points right from the start.

Swiatek incorporates a bit more variety in her game than Sakkari and is quite comfortable approaching the net as well. The Pole is also more composed than Sakkari, who tends to fall apart under pressure. The World No. 6 has faltered quite frequently in the big moments over the last year.

Playing in a big final, there's a possibility that Sakkari's nerves could get the better of her, paving the way for Swiatek to lift the trophy on Sunday.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

