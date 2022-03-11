Indian Wells 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs Laslo Djere.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Jannik Sinner vs Laslo Djere preview

Sinner at the 2022 Australian Open.

World No. 10 Jannik Sinner will square off against Serbia's Laslo Djere in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

Sinner has flown under the radar a little despite posting some consistent results this year. At the ATP Cup, he remained undefeated and won all three of his group ties. However, that wasn't enough as Italy crashed out in the group stage itself.

Sinner's next tournament was the Australian Open, where he reached the quarterfinals for the first time. He lost to fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Italian then competed in Dubai, where he made a quarterfinal exit yet again.

Sinner made his Indian Wells debut last year and reached the fourth round. He'll be aiming to improve upon that result this time around.

Djere at the 2022 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Laslo Djere started the year on a strong note as he reached the quarterfinals in Adelaide, going down to 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic. However, he lost in the first round of his next four tournaments.

Djere finally snapped his losing streak in Indian Wells. After dropping the first set, it looked like he was headed for another quick exit. But the Serb raised his level to oust Kwon Soon-woo 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the opening round.

Jannik Sinner vs Laslo Djere head-to-head

The two have faced off twice before, with Djere leading 2-0 in the head-to-head. Both of his victories have come on clay. He won their most recent encounter in straight sets at the 2020 Kitzbuhel Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Laslo Djere prediction

Sinner at the 2022 ATP Cup.

While Djere has a winning record against Sinner, the Italian has improved a lot since their last meeting in 2020. His results have also been much better this year compared to Djere.

Sinner's backhand will be the key to his success. Djere will also have to deal with the heavy topspin that comes with the 20-year-old's groundstrokes. The Italian is also the better server of the two, giving him another edge in this contest.

Djere's more at home on clay, but the courts in Indian Wells aren't that fast, so he might feel more comfortable executing his gameplan. He has a positive head-to-head in this match-up and will be confident of his ability to deal some damage.

However, considering their form this year, Sinner will most likely win this match quite easily.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra