Indian Wells 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head and prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: (10) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Nick Kyrgios

Date: 16 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Jannik Sinner will be aiming to reach the last eight of the Indian Wells Masters

Tenth seed Jannik Sinner will take on mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

The Italian has had a great season so far. He won all three of his singles matches at the ATP Cup and backed it up by reaching his second Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old then reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships following wins over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Andy Murray. However, he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the last eight.

Sinner has bounced back strongly at the Indian Wells Masters. After an opening-round bye, the Italian defeated Laslo Djere in straight sets before fighting off Benjamin Bonzi to reach the fourth round of the tournament.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has been his usual volatile self this season. He missed the Australian Open warm-up events after testing positive for COVID-19, but recovered just in time for the Major.

He reached the second round at Melbourne Park, before being beaten by eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev. He did, however, manage to win the doubles title with good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios then took some time off before returning to action at the Indian Wells Masters as a wildcard. The Australian defeated two Argentinians in Sebastian Baez and Federico Delbonis to reach the third round, where he stunned World No. 8 Casper Ruud to book his place in the last 16.

Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Wednesday's match in Indian Wells will be the first meeting between Kyrgios and Sinner, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. The winner will take on either Rafael Nadal or Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament.

Jannik Sinner vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Kyrgios might be ranked outside the top 100, but the Australian can make life very difficult for even the top players on his day. He will be in high spirits following his dismantling of Casper Ruud in the third round.

The 26-year-old's serve is a huge weapon, earning him plenty of cheap points and giving him the upper hand at the start of rallies. Kyrgios also has a decent slice with which he can change the pace of rallies. His unconventional backhand also proves problematic for many opponents.

In Sinner, however, he faces an opponent in red-hot form. The Italian has won 11 out of 13 matches so far this season and will be keen to go all the way at Indian Wells and win his maiden Masters 1000 crown.

The Italian's has a well-rounded game and likes to take the ball early off both wings. His serve can sometimes be an achilles heel, but it held up well in his previous match against Bonzi as he struck 12 aces.

Kyrgios might make the match competitive, but Sinner is the superior player at the moment and should be able to edge out the Australian.

Prediction: Sinner to win in three sets

