Indian Wells 2022: Jenson Brooksby vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (12) Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: 16 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Rising star Jenson Brooksby will square off against defending champion Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

Brooksby registered his first-ever top-five win on Monday, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2. The win will catapult the young American into the top 40 when new rankings are released next Monday.

The 21-year-old received a beatdown from Tsitsipas in the opening set. The Greek struck some crisp returns, which unsettled Brooksby, but the latter, who was admittedly affected by nerves, calmed down and upped the ante.

Tsitsipas had no answers to Brooksby's solid baseline game as the American reeled off 12 of the last 17 games in the match. Overall, the 21-year-old struck 21 winners while coughing up 30 unforced errors.

In response, the Greek managed 19 winners while committing three more unforced errors.

Brooksby will next face defending champion Cameron Norrie, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a repeat of last year's final.

In recent weeks, the Brit has displayed some sumptuous form, having won 10 of his last 11 matches on tour. Norrie finished as champion at the Delray Beach Open before proceeding to finish as the runner-up at the Mexican Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

Norrie and Brooksby have never faced each other on tour before, which is why their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Jenson Brooksby after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas

Norrie enters this match as the favorite, given his recent form and overall pedigree. But he will have his task cut out as Brooksby is an astute defensive baseliner.

Both the Brit and the American are excellent at absorbing the pace and redirecting it against their opponents. It will be interesting to see how they strategize against each other, given neither player is a big striker of the ball.

It will be difficult for both Brooksby and Norrie to conjure up many winners, especially as the surface at Indian Wells will not aid them much. Hence, the one who manages to keep a check on his unforced errors will emerge on top.

Norrie has shown immense consistency in his shotmaking in recent weeks and will likely be able to draw out errors from Brooksby on his way to a win.

Prediction: Norrie to win in three sets.

