Indian Wells 2022: Jenson Brooksby vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Jenson Brooksby vs Roberto Carballes Baena preview

World No. 43 Jenson Brooksby will lock horns with 73rd-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of the Indian Wells Masters.

The 21-year-old Brooksby has been a revelation for the past year. He won three ATP Challenger titles in 2021, apart from making the final in Newport and the semifinals in Washington and Antwerp.

Brooksby began the 2022 season with a semifinal finish at the Columbus Challenger before going a step further to reach the final in Dallas.

The youngster will be keen to make a strong impression at home in Indian Wells.

Roberto Carballes Baena in action at 2021 US Open

28-year-old Roberto Carballes Baena, meanwhile, has one ATP title to his name. Last year, he reached a career-high ranking of 71 after making some deep runs in tournaments.

This included reaching three finals at the ATP Challenger level and winning one title. In tour-level events, he made one semifinal in Bastad and a couple of quarterfinals in Chile and Belgrade 2.

After briefly struggling at the start of the season, Carballe Baena had his best performance of the year at the Gran Canaria Challenger, where he made the final. The Spaniard will be hoping to take confidence from that run as he embarks on his Indian Wells campaign.

Jenson Brooksby vs Roberto Carballes Baena head-to-head

Brooksby and Carballes Baena never met on the tour, so their head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock. But they did cross paths in the qualifying rounds of the Paris Masters last year, where the American emerged the winner in three sets.

Jenson Brooksby vs Roberto Carballes Baena prediction

Jenson Brooksby in action at the Indian Wells Masters last year

Although Carballes Baena is coming off a runner-up showing at the Gran Canaria Challenger, Brooksby had a better performance in tour-level events. That, coupled with his three-set win over the Spaniard in their only meeting so far, should give him plenty of confidence ahead of this clash. Carballes Baena has also made deep runs in clay courts only so far.

While Brooksby's serve isn't the strongest, he makes up for it with his variety. His double-handed slices are difficult to read and his lobs and fantastic ball placement are capable of throwing his opponents off their rhythm.

Brooksby has also shown great temperament and fighting skills, which have resulted in his quick rise up the rankings.

It will come in handy against Carballes Baena, who's more suited to clay courts. The Spaniard will look to engage the youngster in long baseline rallies. However, if he falls behind on an early break of serve, it could be hard for him to make a comeback.

Prediction: Brooksby to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan