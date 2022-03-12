Indian Wells 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (25) Karen Khachanov vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: 12 March 2022

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Karen Khachanov vs Jenson Brooksby preview

The second round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open will see Karen Khachanov take on Jenson Brooksby in an exciting encounter.

Khachanov, the 25th seed, comes into the tournament off the back of some solid results in 2022. The Russian has staged strong runs in Adelaide and Doha -- reaching the final and semifnal, respectively. He will be looking to keep his run of good form going here in Indian Wells.

Brooskby recently reached the finals in Dallas.

Brooksby has also been on a good run in excellent form, having reached a second ATP Tour final in Dallas a few weeks ago. He scored wins over seasoned campaigners in the form of Marcus Giron and Andrea Seppi before coming up short against Reilly Opelka.

The American opened his campaign in Indian Wells with a resounding 6-1, 6-4 win over Roberto Carballes Baena. He will look to cause a few problems for Khachanov in the second round.

Karen Khachanov vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Khachanov and Brooksby, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Karen Khachanov vs Jenson Brooksby prediciton

Khachanov will look to be agressor in the match

The slow court conditions in Indian Wells are not best suited for Khahcnov's power-packed game, but the Russian has done well in the last few editions of the tournament.

Jenson Brooksby doesn't possess the same amount of power, but instead relies on his variety and foot speed to win points. The run in Dallas helped Brooksby break into the top 50 of the world rankings and he has been playing with plenty of confidence.

The encounter will pit Khachanov's power against Brooksby's finesse. The American has at times struggled to get past the big hitters and the outcome is likely to be decided by Khahcnov's level.

If the Russian can play aggressively while keeping tabs on his unforced errors, he should be able to book a spot in the second round.

Prediction: Khachanov to win in three sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan