Indian Wells 2022: Karolina Pliskova vs Danka Kovinic preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Karolina Pliskova vs Danka Kovinic.

Date: 11 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,369,455.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Karolina Pliskova vs Danka Kovinic preview

Karolina Pliskova at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova will take on Danka Kovinic in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Open on Friday.

After some subpar results by her usual standards at the start of 2021, Pliskova stepped up her game in the second half of the year. She reached her second Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, losing to Ashleigh Barty in three sets.

The Czech continued her stellar run of form during the North American hardcourt swing as well. Pliskova was a finalist in Canada and made it to the semifinals in Cincinnati. She followed that up by reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open.

At last year's Indian Wells, she was upset in the third round by Beatriz Haddad Maia. She then qualified for the WTA Finals for the fifth consecutive year, but failed to progress beyond the round-robin stage.

Pliskova sustained a hand injury while training at the start of 2022 and has been on the sidelines ever since. This is her first tournament of the season.

Danka Kovinic at the 2022 Australian Open.

Kovinic, meanwhile, didn't win a main draw match this year until the Australian Open. She defeated Jang Su-jeong in the first round and followed it up with a stunning upset of 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the next round.

In doing so, Kovinic made it to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, but lost to Simona Halep in straight sets. At her next tournament in Lyon, she was knocked out in the opening round by Arantxa Rus.

Kovinic squeezed past Jil Teichmann in two tight sets, winning 7-5, 7-5 to start her 2022 Indian Wells Open campaign.

Karolina Pliskova vs Danka Kovinic head-to-head

This is set to be the first encounter between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Karolina Pliskova vs Danka Kovinic prediction

Karolina Pliskova at the 2021 Australian Open.

Pliskova is returning from a lengthy injury layoff, so she is bound to be rusty. It's her first match of the season and it's quite difficult to predict how she's going to play.

Consequently, Kovinic has a good shot at recording an upset here. She'll need to capitalize on the Czech's lack of match practice and will look to dictate proceedings right from the start.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN

2017 SF

2018 QF

2019 QF

2021 3R

2022



Welcome back to the desert, @KaPliskova 2016 SF2017 SF2018 QF2019 QF2021 3R2022Welcome back to the desert, 2016 SF2017 SF 2018 QF2019 QF2021 3R2022 ❓Welcome back to the desert, 🇨🇿@KaPliskova 😊 https://t.co/KRN22bM3s9

However, Pliskova has recorded her best results at the WTA 1000 level at the Indian Wells Open. The former World No. 1 has reached the quarterfinals or better in four of her seven appearances and has a 19-7 record at the tournament. She loves playing in these conditions and knows how to use them to her advantage.

Pliskova has been one of the tour's leading servers over the last few years. Her matches usually have a high ace count and she's able to end points quickly after landing a good first serve. She's also quite comfortable around the net and her flat groundstrokes are hit with pace and precision.

Ultimately, this encounter could come down to whether Pliskova is fully healthy or not as Kovinic's record against top players doesn't inspire much confidence. If the Czech has recovered well, she should be able to get past her opponent despite her lack of competitive action.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra