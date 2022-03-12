Indian Wells 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Matteo Berrettini vs (Q) Holger Rune.

Date: 13 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Matteo Berrettini vs Holger Rune preview

Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

After a first-round bye, sixth seed Matteo Berrettini will take on Danish qualifier Holger Rune in the second round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Sunday.

Berrettini's started the year on a disappointing note, winning just one of his three singles and doubles group ties at the ATP Cup. He did quite well at the Australian Open, where he made it to the semifinals, but lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets. By doing so, however, he became the first male player born in the 1990s to reach at least the quarterfinals of all four Majors.

Berrettini then competed at the Rio Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets in the quarterfinals. At the Mexican Open, he won the first set in his opening round match against Tommy Paul, but retired during the second set due to an injury.

The Italian will hope to get back to winning ways at the Indian Wells Masters.

UCLA Women's Tennis @uclawtennis



#GoBruins Thanks to World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, who took some time to stop with us as he prepares for Indian Wells Thanks to World No. 6 Matteo Berrettini, who took some time to stop with us as he prepares for Indian Wells 🙏#GoBruins https://t.co/Foh2J1tYzZ

Holger Rune at the 2022 Adelaide International 1.

Holger Rune's results this year have also been disappointing. The teenager lost in the opening rounds of his first four tournaments this season. He ended his losing streak at the Open 13 Provence by defeating Zizou Bergs in the first round but lost to Aslan Karatsev in his next match in the tournament.

Rune failed to cross the opening hurdle at the Chile Open as well.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



beats Humbert 6-3 6-2 to pick up his first Masters 1000 level victory!



#IndianWells Stepping stone @holgerrune2003 beats Humbert 6-3 6-2 to pick up his first Masters 1000 level victory! Stepping stone 🙌@holgerrune2003 beats Humbert 6-3 6-2 to pick up his first Masters 1000 level victory!#IndianWells https://t.co/ZUMF29XfcI

At the Indian Wells Masters, he secured his spot in the main draw after winning a couple of qualifying matches. Rune defeated Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2 in the first round to score his second victory of the year. It was also his first win at the Masters 1000 level.

Matteo Berrettini vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The duo are set to compete against each other for the first time, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Matteo Berrettini vs Holger Rune prediction

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite a couple of disappointing results recently, Berrettini will be the firm favorite to win this contest. Rune has struggled for most of this season and while the teenager is a talented player, he still needs to improve in a lot of areas.

Berrettini's massive forehand might be too much for Rune to handle. The Italian is a great server as well and currently ranks ninth with respect to the number of aces hit this year.

The youngster could, however, attempt to target Berrettini's backhand, which is his weakness.

Rune has also got some power in his groundstrokes and could offer some resistance, but is likely to fold against the 25-year-old in due course.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

