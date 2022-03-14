Indian Wells 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (6) Matteo Berrettini vs (30) Lloyd Harris.

Date: 15 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris preview

Berrettini at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini will square off against 30th seed Lloyd Harris in the third round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

After an opening-round bye, Berrettini was pushed to the limit by qualifier Holger Rune in the second round. The Italian raced to a quick 4-1 lead in the first set, but his opponent fought back to level the set.

However, at 3-4, Rune dropped serve once again and Berrettini successfully served out the set 6-3. Both players held serve until the very end of the next set, when Rune broke Berrettini in the 10th game to pocket it 6-4.

Berrettini secured an early break of serve in the decider and held on to that advantage to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Lloyd Harris at the 2021 US Open.

Lloyd Harris, meanwhile, lost in the opening round of all the tournaments he competed in this year prior to the Indian Wells Masters. He finally snapped that losing streak against Facundo Bagnis in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open after a first-round bye.

Harris was made to work hard for his first win of the season, as he needed three sets and four match points to overcome his opponent 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris head-to-head

Berrettini leads Harris 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their only encounter so far at the 2020 Roland Garros in four sets.

Matteo Berrettini vs Lloyd Harris prediction

Berrettini at the 2022 Australian Open.

Based on their results this year, Berrettini will be the firm favorite heading into this contest. The Italian made the semifinals of the Australian Open, while Harris won his first match of the year just this week.

Harris served quite well in his previous match, hitting 15 aces and zero double faults. He'll need to put up a similar serving display against the World No. 6.

Berrettini did well on serve in his second round as well, producing 13 aces against three double faults.

Both players rely on their massive forehands to do the heavy lifting. Berrettini is more consistent and destructive in this aspect, which will give him the edge.

Unless Harris can consistently find Berrettini's backhand during rallies, a task that even many top players struggle to do, the South African runs the risk of another early exit.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee