Indian Wells 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head and prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Date: 16 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Matteo Berrettini will look to reach the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters

Sixth seed Matteo Berrettini will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters on Thursday.

The Italian did not have the best of starts to 2022 as he won just one of this three singles matches in the ATP Cup. Berrettini followed this up with an improved run to the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old was beaten by eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets.

He then entered the Rio Open as the top seed and reached the quarterfinals after beating Thiago Monteiro. However, he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Berrettini then competed in the Mexican Open as the fifth seed but was forced to retire in his first-round match against Tommy Paul due to an abdominal injury.

The Italian entered the Indian Wells Masters as the sixth seed and started with a hard-fought win over Denmark's Holger Rune. He then beat 30th seed Lloyd Harris 6-4, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Purple Reign!



First of all, is Matteo Berrettini coming for Rafa's "Professor Plum" gig with this kit? Aubergine kings!



Anyway, the Italian will have to be happy with his fight today, coming back from a break down in the 2nd set to bundle out Lloyd Harris in straights, 6-4, 7-5 Purple Reign!First of all, is Matteo Berrettini coming for Rafa's "Professor Plum" gig with this kit? Aubergine kings!Anyway, the Italian will have to be happy with his fight today, coming back from a break down in the 2nd set to bundle out Lloyd Harris in straights, 6-4, 7-5 https://t.co/aSpsygelvE

Meanwhile, Kecmanovic started 2022 with a second-round exit at the Sydney International. He followed this up with his best run at a Grand Slam, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Kecmanovic then got to the second round of the Argentina Open after beating compatriot Laslo Djere. However, the Serb was beaten by Francisco Cerundolo.

The 22-year-old then qualified for the main draw of the Rio Open and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Felipe Meligeni Alves and Lorenzo Sonego. He lost to Cerundolo in the last eight despite being up by a a set.

Kecmanovic had another quarterfinal run at the Chile Open before losing to Alejandro Tabilo.

The Serb reached the second round of the Indian Wells Masters by beating Liam Broady in three sets. Here, he shocked 24th seed Marin Cilic despite being a set down. The 22-year-old then beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (3), 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the competition.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Nice start to 2022 for Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and now the fourth round of Indian Wells.



Beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(3), 7-5.



Faces Matteo Berrettini tomorrow. Nice start to 2022 for Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open and now the fourth round of Indian Wells.Beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6(3), 7-5.Faces Matteo Berrettini tomorrow.

Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Thursday's match at Indian Wells will be the very first meeting between Matteo Berrettini and Miomir Kecmanovic, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

The winner will play Taylor Fritz or Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

Matteo Berrettini vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Berrettini will be the overwhelming favorite to win the match because of his quality and the fact that he is more experienced. However, Kecmanovic should not be written because you never when he springs up with an upset.

Berrettini is among the best servers out there and he will no doubt look to make the most of his serve and powerful forehand. The Italian's aggression will no doubt be difficult for Kecmanovic to handle.

The Serb will rely on his powerful groundstrokes, particularly his backhand, for winners and will have to be at his absolute best to stand a chance against Berrettini.

Kecmanovic has had a good run at Indian Wells but he may not have enough to get the better of the World No. 6. Berrettini should be able to beat the Serb and seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Matteo Berrettini to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra