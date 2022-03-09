Indian Wells 2022: Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez preview

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios and Sebastian Baez are set to square off in the first round of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

Kyrgios hasn't competed much since the onset of the pandemic two years ago. In 2020, he participated in just two tournaments. He competed in seven events last year, but was forced to end his season early due to a knee injury. His best result during this time has been a fourth-round showing at the 2020 Australian Open.

This year, Kyrgios tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to participate in any of the warm-up events prior to the Australian Open. He also fell out of the top 100 of the rankings due to this.

In the season's first Grand Slam, he lost in the second round to Daniil Medvedev. Kyrgios also competed in the doubles event alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis and the duo went on to lift the trophy to mark their maiden Grand Slam title. He's now competing at the Indian Wells Masters for the first time since 2019.

Sebastian Baez at the 2022 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Baez has gotten off to a good start in 2022. He competed in a Grand Slam for the first time at the Australian Open. The 21-year-old made a winning debut, defeating Albert Ramos Vinolas in the first round, but lost to World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in his next match.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Played really, really well.



A great moment for him! José Morgado @josemorgado A declaration of interests that probably nobody cares: I really enjoy watching Sebastian Baez playing tennis. A declaration of interests that probably nobody cares: I really enjoy watching Sebastian Baez playing tennis. 21yo Sebastian Baez gets one of the biggest wins of his career, beats 2020 champion Cristian Garín 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to reach his first career ATP QFs in Córdoba.Played really, really well.A great moment for him! twitter.com/josemorgado/st… 21yo Sebastian Baez gets one of the biggest wins of his career, beats 2020 champion Cristian Garín 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 to reach his first career ATP QFs in Córdoba. Played really, really well.A great moment for him! twitter.com/josemorgado/st… https://t.co/qYT8CzF2fz

During the South American clay swing, Baez competed in four tournaments. He reached the quarterfinals at the Cordoba Open, but made early exits from the Argentina Open and the Rio Open. At the Chile Open, he made his first ATP final.

Baez came close to winning the title as well after clinching the first set, but Pedro Martinez staged a comeback to win the match in three sets. Nevertheless, he has now reached a career-high ranking of 60.

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

This is set to be their first meeting on tour, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2021 US Open.

Kyrgios' recent results in singles have been disappointing, but after winning the doubles title at the Australian Open, he might feel inspired to step up game. Baez, on the other hand, did well to reach the final in Chile, but is more comfortable on clay and is yet to prove himself on hardcourts.

Kyrgios' serve is his biggest strength as he frequently hits aces and sets up points. At times, he even throws in an underarm serve for good measure. The 26-year-old's groundstrokes pack a punch as well and his doubles experience has made him quite handy at the net too.

Baez will attempt to translate his success on clay to hardcourt, but might find it tough to do so against Kyrgios. His serve doesn't match up to the Australian and he lacks his opponent's power as well.

But if Baez manages to just hang in there, he might have a shot. At times Kyrgios just loses interest in the middle of a match and stops playing at his best. However, waiting for your opponent to implode isn't a completely viable strategy and the 21-year-old will need to find a way to be more proactive if he wants to win.

Kyrgios' disdain for players who do well on clay is well documented. Despite his subpar results in singles, he'll play at his best to ensure he doesn't lose against Baez.

Prediction: Nick Kyrgios to win in three sets.

