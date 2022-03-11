Indian Wells 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (28) Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Date: 12 March 2022

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich preview

Petra Kvitova will open her 2022 BNP Paribas Open campaign with a second-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Saturday.

Kvitova, the 28th seed, has struggled with a wrist injury for most of the season. The Czech managed only one win during the Australian Open, but gained some momentum in the Middle East—where she reached the quarterfinals in Dubai with wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Giorgi.

The Czech, however, was forced to withdraw from her match against Elise Merterns in Doha and will enter Indian Wells with a lack of match practice.

Sasnovich at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open

Sasnovich, meanwhile, will be looking to pick up from where she left off in last year's edition. The 27-year-old beat the likes of Emma Raducanu and Simona Halep en route to the fourth round.

Sasnovich came through an easy first-round outing, with her opponent Camila Osorio retiring down 6-4, 5-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich head-to-head

Petra Kvitova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich have split their previous two meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 1-1 deadlock. Kvitova won their last encounter at the 2019 Sydney International after dropping just three games.

Petra Kvitova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich predcition

Kvitova will be the favorite on paper.

Both Petra Kvitova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich possess flat ballstrikes that are not best suited for the heavy conditions in Indian Wells.

Kvitova, in particular, has struggled to play her best tennis in humid weather. The Czech's wrist injury will also be a major concern. That said, she has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and has the weapons in her arsenal to push Sasnovich on the backfoot.

Kvitova's serve will be key and she could use a few easy points to ease some of the pressure on her ground game—which can misfire at times.

The southpaw will need to be wary of Sasnovich's ability to use an opponent's pace against them. But if she can maintain a steady level, Kvitova should be able to book her spot in the next round.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala