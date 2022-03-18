Indian Wells 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Rafael Nadal vs (19) Carlos Alcaraz.

Date: 19 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Semifinals.

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz preview

Rafael Nadal will look to make his fourth successive final of the year

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal will take on 19th seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

The King of Clay has had a magnificent start to 2022, winning all of his 19 matches so far. He began the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 without dropping a single set. Nadal followed that up by securing a record 21st Grand Slam title by staging a spectacular comeback against Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The Spaniard then entered the Mexican Open as the fourth seed and reached the final after beating a trio of Americans and Medvedev. Here, he defeated Cameron Norrie to win the tournament.

Nadal started the Indian Wells Masters by surviving a scare against Sebastian Korda. He followed that up by beating Dan Evans and Reilly Opelka in straight sets to book his place in the quarterfinals. Nadal then survived a scare from Nick Kyrgios to reach the semifinals.

BNP Paribas Open @BNPPARIBASOPEN



fires past Kyrgios in the match of the tournament 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach an 11th semifinal in the desert



#IndianWells Witnessing greatness @RafaelNadal fires past Kyrgios in the match of the tournament 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach an 11th semifinal in the desert Witnessing greatness 🙌@RafaelNadal fires past Kyrgios in the match of the tournament 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach an 11th semifinal in the desert#IndianWells https://t.co/z5ziH2HW3T

Meanwhile, Alcaraz began the year by reaching the third round of the Australian Open before losing an enthralling contest against Matteo Berrettini. The Spaniard avenged his defeat by beating the Italian in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open. He went on to win the competition by defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Alcaraz entered the Indian Wells Masters as the 19th seed and started by beating Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He then beat Roberto Bautista Agut and Gael Monfils to seal his place in the quarterfinals. The teenager eliminated reigning champion Norrie to reach his maiden Masters 1000 semifinal.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz head-to-head

Saturday's match in Indian Wells will be the second match between Nadal and Alcaraz, with the former leading the head-to-head 1-0. The two met in the second round of the Madrid Masters last year, with Nadal winning 6-1, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

It's hard to pick the favorite for this match as both players have looked in scintillating form so far this year.

It will be difficult for Nadal to get the upper hand over Alcaraz physically but he can outperform him tactically.

The King of Clay is capable of beating any player on his day but he will rely heavily on his powerful forehand and backhand shots for winners. Nadal has a serve that can cause enough trouble to opponents. However, he will also have to be careful given the number of double faults he's been serving lately.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz's powerful shots, his capability to produce spectacular winners and his court coverage will come in handy for him and will no doubt trouble Nadal.

The match promises to be a thrilling one and Nadal might just be able to edge out his compatriot and reach his fourth final of 2022 if he is fully fit.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra