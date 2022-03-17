Indian Wells 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios preview, head-to-head and prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Rafael Nadal vs (WC) Nick Kyrgios.

Date: 17 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios preview

Rafael Nadal will look to continue his winning run in 2022.

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

The Spaniard has been in sensational form in 2022, winning 18 matches on the trot so far. Nadal began the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

He followed this up by winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old came back from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the final and claim the Asia-Pacific major for the second time in his career.

Nadal then entered the Mexican Open in Acapulco as the fourth seed and won the tournament without dropping a single set. The Spaniard beat Cameron Norrie in the final.

He entered the Indian Wells Masters as the fourth seed and began his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Sebastian Korda. The Spaniard then beat Dan Evans and Reily Opelka to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Next up: Another extraordinary server and an edgy matchup. Nick Kyrgios



#getty Rafael Nadal remains unbeaten in 2022. Defuses American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals in Indian WellsNext up: Another extraordinary server and an edgy matchup. Nick Kyrgios Rafael Nadal remains unbeaten in 2022. Defuses American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3) 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals in Indian WellsNext up: Another extraordinary server and an edgy matchup. Nick Kyrgios#getty https://t.co/B5jm3Xh88r

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios began 2022 by reaching the second round of the Australian Open before losing to Medvedev. However, he went on to win the men's doubles title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis to mark his first Grand Slam success.

The 26-year-old received a wildcard for the Indian Wells Masters and reached the third round after beating Sebastian Baez and Federico Delbonis. Kyrgios then shocked World No. 8 Casper Ruud and received a bye to the quarterfinals after his last-16 opponent Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness.

This will be the Aussie's first quarterfinal appearance at Indian Wells since 2017.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



He is through to the last 8 as Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness. Kyrgios will face the winner of Rafael Nadal and Reilly Opelka next



#NickKyrgios #JannikSinner #RafaelNadal #IndianWells #Tennis Nick Kyrgios reaches last 8 of Indian Wells for the first time since 2017He is through to the last 8 as Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness. Kyrgios will face the winner of Rafael Nadal and Reilly Opelka next Nick Kyrgios reaches last 8 of Indian Wells for the first time since 2017 🔥He is through to the last 8 as Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness. Kyrgios will face the winner of Rafael Nadal and Reilly Opelka next 💪#NickKyrgios #JannikSinner #RafaelNadal #IndianWells #Tennis https://t.co/Z0I64WAOYw

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios head-to-head

Thursday's match in Indian Wells is the ninth match between the two players. Nadal currently leads the head-to-head 5-3 after Kyrgios won their first meeting in the fourth round of Wimbledon back in 2014.

The Spaniard has won his last two meetings against the 26-year-old, both of them coming in Grand Slams. They most recently met at the 2020 Australian Open, with Nadal picking up a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios prediction

Nadal has won 18 matches in a row but he recently stated that his foot issues have resurfaced. Kyrgios has also looked good so far in this tournament, having beaten some higher-ranked opponents. Consequently, this match is likely to be a tightly contested one.

Nadal will look to dictate the game with his formidable forehand as well as his solid backhand that has so often fetched him winners. The Spaniard does not serve a lot of aces but his serve is good enough to put opponents in a spot of bother.

Given that Kyrgios has a very aggressive game, Nadal's return game could come in handy as well. The Australian is a top competitor on his day but there have been moments in the past when he has not performed to the level he is capable of.

Kyrgios has already beaten a top 10 player at Indian Wells and will be in high spirits heading into this game. Given Nadal's foot problems, the 26-year-old will fancy his chances and give his all to break his winning run.

However, as we have so often seen in the past, Nadal's immense mentality comes to the fore in difficult circumstances. His winning run is bound to come to an end at some point, but that may not be the case in this match.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra