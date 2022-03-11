Indian Wells 2022: Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (17) Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti.

Date: 12 March 2022.

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: Indian Wells, USA.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $8,584,055.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Voot.

Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Local favorite Reilly Opelka takes on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Opelka is in red hot form coming into Indian Wells, and has a good chance of going deep in the tournament. After a lackluster Australian summer, the 24-year-old hit the American hardcourt circuit and did well.

He won the ATP 250 event in Dallas and followed it up with a final at Delray Beach, defeating John Isner, Adrian Mannarino, and Jenson Brooksby along the way.

The 17th seed will kick off his Indian Wells campaign against Musetti after receiving a bye in the first round.

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open

After getting some high-profile results on tour in 2020 and 2021, Musetti's start to the year has failed to impress. Although he sits at a career-high ranking of World No. 56 at the moment, the Italian has only won 5 matches all year.

The 20-year-old's best result has been in Rotterdam this year, where he reached the quarterfinals, defeating Hubert Hurkacz along the way.

Musetti set up a second-round encounter against Opelka after defeating Marcos Giron in straight sets in the first round.

Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

The second-round encounter at Indian Wells is the third match between the two players, with Opelka leading the head-to-head 2-0 over Musetti.

The American defeated Musetti in straight sets on clay at the 2021 Italian Open and on hardcourt at the 2021 US Open.

Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Opelka at the 2022 Delray Beach Open

Given his form, superior ranking and the pair's previous matches, Opelka will come into the encounter against Musetti as the favorite.

The American's hard-hitting game, based largely around his massive serve, usually does well on hardcourt. He also has a strong forehand that Musetti will find hard to cope with, given his own weakness in that area.

Musetti does have his strengths though, with a one-handed backhand capable of hitting winners from tricky positions on the court. His high-risk game style is yet to find consistency, but he's also capable of causing upsets and peaking at the right time.

As seen last year though, the Italian is likely to come up short against Opelka's consistently powerful game.

Prediction: Opelka to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan