Indian Wells 2022: Sofia Kenin vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: (WC) Sofia Kenin vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Since making the quarterfinals in Adelaide earlier this season, Kenin has had a string of poor showings. The American lost her opener at the Australian Open to Madison Keys before bowing out to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai in the opening round. Another first-round exit in Doha pushed her down to No. 130 in the WTA rankings.

Indian Wells hasn't been the most fruitful of hunting grounds for Sofia Kenin, who has bagged just two main-draw wins in her previous appearances. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is keen for a resurgence in form and will be hoping for a shift in fortunes on home soil this week.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, meanwhile, is coming into Indian Wells fresh off her semi-final run in Monterrey, where she lost to eventual champion Leylah Fernandez. Having started the year ranked No. 83, the Brazilian swiftly climbed the rankings ladder and is currently sitting in the 61st position in the WTA rankings.

As a lucky loser in Indian Wells last year, Haddad Maia upset top seed Karolina Pliskova en route to the fourth round. The 25-year-old will be hoping to have yet another terrific campaign this week.

Sofia Kenin vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The duo have met twice before, with Haddad Maia leading the head-to-head 2-0. Their most recent encounter, at Mallorca in 2017, ended in a 6-3, 6-4 win for the Brazilian.

Sofia Kenin vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Kenin might prove to be a favorite for this matchup on paper, but Haddad Maia has a lot of momentum behind her coming into this clash. The Brazilian possesses remarkable reflexes at the net and will be looking to shorten the points.

Kenin in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Serve isn't the biggest weapon for either of the players. They have often been troubled by excessive double faults in the past. Kenin and Haddad Maia will therefore strive to bring more first serves into play and avoid conceding too many break points.

Kenin's lack of form could prove to be a major detriment to her chances in this encounter. If the Brazilian can control her unforced errors and stay agile, she should be able to outlast the Grand Slam champion for the third time in her career.

Prediction: Haddad Maia to win in straight sets.

