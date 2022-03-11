Indian Wells 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Sock preview, head-to-head and prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Jack Sock

Date: 12 March 2022

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India- Voot (Only ATP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Sock preview

Stefanos Tsitsips will look to have a good run in Indian Wells this year

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on American wildcard Jack Sock in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

After a disappointing ATP Cup campaign for Greece, the 23-year-old reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. Tsitsipas then finished as the runner-up to Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Rotterdam Open.

The Greek was the top seed at the Open 13 in Marseille but was stunned by Roman Safiullin in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas soon bounced back with a run to the semis at the Mexican Open, where he lost to Cameron Norrie.

LTA @the_LTA



defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to make the Mexican Open final



#BackTheBrits Taking down the World No. @cam_norrie defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to make the Mexican Open final Taking down the World No.4⃣@cam_norrie defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 to make the Mexican Open final#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 https://t.co/Ti5zZ3Lp5s

Sock's first ATP tournament of 2022, meanwhile, was the Dallas Open. Top seed Taylor Fritz ended his run in the last 16 there.

The 29-year-old then made the pre-quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open before losing to second seed and eventual runner-up Reilly Opelka in three sets.

Having received a wildcard at the Indian Wells Masters, Sock thrashed Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 6-1 in the first round on Thursday. This was his first win at the tournament since 2018.

José Morgado @josemorgado Wild card Jack Sock beats Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 6-1 and will face #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in R2.



Can be a good one... Wild card Jack Sock beats Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-1, 6-1 and will face #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in R2.Can be a good one...

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Sock head-to-head

The two have never met on the ATP tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jack Sock prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite. The Greek's form has been far better than Sock's lately. Tsitsipas has won 46 out of 64 matches on hardcourt since 2021.

The World No. 5 will look to make the best use of his powerful groundstrokes to put pressure on Sock. But the Greek will also need to be careful not to make too many unforced errors.

Sock's most reliable weapon is his heavy topspin forehand, which he will use to rack up winners, especially in his service games.

The Greek will ultimately have too much firepower for him and should be able to seal his place in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Prediction: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee