Indian Wells 2022: Victoria Azarenka vs Astra Sharma preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match details

Fixture: (13) Victoria Azarenka vs Astra Sharma

Date: 12 March 2022

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $8,369,455

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Astra Sharma preview

The second round of the 2022 BNP Paribas Open will see Victoria Azarenka take on Astra Sharma in an exciting match on Saturday.

Azarenka, the 13th seed, has had plenty of success in Indian Wells and comes into the tournament defending her finalist points from last edition. She has made early exits in her last couple of main draw appearances and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Sharma was given a lucky loser entry into the main draw.

Sharma, for her part, has already played three matches at this year's tournament. The Australian lost to Viktoriya Tomova in the final round of qualification, but was given a lucky loser entry into the main draw.

The 26-year-old made the most of her second chance, ekeing out a tight two-set win over Magda Linette to register just her second win at the WTA 1000 level.

Victoria Azarenka vs Astra Sharma head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Azarenka and Sharma, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Victoria Azarenka vs Astra Sharma prediction

Azarenka will be a firm favorite.

Azarenka's past record at Indian Wells will give her plenty of confidence coming into the tournament despite her recent form being poor.

She will still need to be wary of the big-hitting Astra Sharma, who will enter the contest without any expectations. The Australian possesses a few weapons, including a big serve, and could cause a few problems for Azarenka.

The former champion, for her part, enjoys slugging it out from the back of the court and is capable of running down almost any opponent from the baseline.

The second-round encounter will pit Azarenka's consistent ball striking against Sharma's raw power. The Australian has, however, been prone to occasional lapses in concentration. Against an unrelenting opponent in Azarenka, that could prove to be costly. In the process of trying to end points quickly, the Aussie might become prone to errors as well.

Prediction: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets

Edited by Keshav Gopalan