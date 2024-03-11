Indian Wells 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (10) Alex De Minaur

Date: March 13, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will square off against Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday (March 13).

Zverev has made a propitious start to the season so far, amassing 13 wins from 17 matches and a title-winning run at the United Cup. He also reached the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open and the Australian Open 2024.

The German entered the Indian Wells on the back of a disappointing first round exit at the Mexican Open. He began his campaign with a solid win against Christopher O'Connell and then outmuscled Tallon Griekspoor in the third round. Zverev defeated the Dutchman Griekspoor in straight sets 7-6(7) 6-3.

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

On the other hand, Alex De Minaur has also made a remarkable start to the season, garnering 17 wins from 21 matches and a title-winning run at the Mexican Open. He secured a runner-up finish at the Rotterdam Open and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024.

The Australian began his campaign at the Indian Wells breezing past Taro Daniel, and then overpowered Alexander Bublik in the third round. He defeated the 20th seed Bublik in one hour and 27 minutes 7-5, 6-0. De Minaur will be hoping to make a significant impact in California.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against De Minaur 4-2. However, the Australian won their most recent encounter at the United Cup 2024.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Alex De Minaur

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Alex De Minaur prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 8

A mouthwatering encounter is on the cards between Alexander Zverev and Alex De Minaur in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have made an optimistic start to the season so far.

Zverev came close to lifting his first Major title at the Australian Open. Despite a spirited effort in Melbourne, he will feel gutted to have not gone the distance. The German will be determined to keep up the momentum and finish the hardcourt season on a high. His potent serve, fabulous baseline game and versatile skill set could cause problems for De Minaur.

The Australian, on the contrary, has upped his level in the last year and a half. He has reached six finals on the men's tour and captured two titles since 2023. His heavy groundstrokes, resilient defensive game and ability to stay in long rallies will help his cause against Zverev in the fourth round.

Ultimately, the player who is able to find a way out of tough situations and controls the tempo between rallies will have the upper hand. The California crowd can expect a close contest between the duo at the Masters 1000 event. De Minuar has the ability to present a stern challenge to Zverev in the fourth round, but the German should be able to withstand the barrage of powerful groundstrokes and edge past the Australian in this contest.

Pick: Zverev to win in three-sets.