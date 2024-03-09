Indian Wells 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Tallon Griekspoor in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday, March 11.

Zverev has made a great start to the season, chalking up 12 wins from 16 matches and putting together a title-winning run at the United Cup. He also reached the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open and Australian Open.

The German No. 1 entered the Indian Wells on the back of a first-round exit at the Mexican Open. He began his campaign with a win over Christopher O'Connell, outsmarting the Australian in just under two hours, 6-4, 6-4.

ABN AMRO Open - Day 6

Tallon Griekspoor, on the other hand, has also made a decent start to the season. He has recorded nine wins from 15 matches and made a semifinal appearance at the Rotterdam Open. Griekspoor also reached the third round of the Australian Open.

The Dutchman entered the Indian Wells on the back of second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He began his campaign by breezing past Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Griekspoor 2-1. He defeated the 27-year-old most recently at the Canada Open 2023.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Tallon Griekspoor

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

An interesting match-up is on the cards when Zverev meets Griekspoor on Monday. Both players have made positive starts to the season and will be eager to make the second week of the Masters 1000 event in California.

Zverev is making his eighth appearance at the Indian Wells. Known for his towering serve and accurate groundstrokes, the German will trust his all-round game and look to stamp his authority from the word go.

Griekspoor, meanwhile, has already picked up some significant wins this season, defeating Hubert Hurkacz, Emil Ruusuvuori and Lorenzo Musetti on the main tour. His versatile skill-set and ability to stay in intense rallies will increase his chances of having a say in this bout.

Ultimately, the player who adapts well to the conditions and isn't afraid to take risks will have the upper hand. Griekspoor has the potential to give Zverev a run for his money, but the fifth seed should be able to absorb the pressure in the opening hour and solve this riddle in the third round.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.