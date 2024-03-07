Indian Wells 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray

Date: March 8, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on former World No. 1 Andy Murray in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Friday.

Rublev started the season with a title-winning run at the Hong Kong Open to hoist his 15th career trophy. His unbeaten run came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

Rublev then made the quarterfinals of his next two tournaments in Rotterdam and Doha as well. He finally went a step further in Dubai where he reached the semifinals.

Rublev was up against Alexander Bublik for a place in the final but was disqualified from the tournament towards the end of the third set. The Russian faced the music because of his unsportsmanlike conduct after yelling at a linesperson. As one of the seeded players, he received a bye at Indian Wells.

Murray was drawn against former 10 player David Goffin in his opener here. The two were on even footing for most of the first set until the Brit raised his level towards the end. He bagged the last three games of the set to take it.

Murray carried the momentum into the next set as well as he secured a 2-0 lead. Goffin was no match for him as the 36-year old finished the match on a strong note with another three-game run for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray head-to-head

The two have split their previous two meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 1-1. Rublev won their most recent encounter at the 2021 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev Andy Murray

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Andrey Rublev vs Andy Murray prediction

Andy Murray at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Rublev will be keen to get over his disappointing exit from Dubai last week. As for Murray, he played his best match of the season to oust Goffin. He didn't face a single break point throughout the contest and won 85% of his first serve points.

The Brit will need to maintain this level if he wants to get the better of Rublev. Murray hasn't defeated a top 10 player since June 2022 when he bested Stefanos Tstitsipas in Stuttgart.

Rublev has been one of the most in-form players this season and hasn't lost prior to the quarterfinals of any tournament. Murray, on the other hand, hasn't won consecutive matches all year long. Based on their previous results, this match leans in the Russian's favor, though the three-time Major champion does have it in him to spring a surprise.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.