Indian Wells 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka preview

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday (March 11).

Rublev has made a solid start to the season so far, amassing 15 wins from 19 matches and a title-winning run at the Hong Kong Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024.

The Russian entered the Indian Wells on the back of a semifinal finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships. He began his campaign with a splendid win over former World No. 1 Andy Murray 7-6(3), 6-1. Rublev will be hoping to make a deep run in California.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 12

Jiri Lehecka, meanwhile, has also made a remarkable start to the season, garnering 11 wins from 17 matches and a title-winning run at the Adelaide International. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The 22-year-old began his campaign in Indian Wells with a fabulous comeback win over Brandon Nakashima. He defeated the American wildcard in two hours and 15 minutes 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will be hoping to present a stern challenge to Rublev in the next round.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Rublev leads the head-to-head against Lehecka 2-1. He defeated the Czech player most recently at the BNP Paribas Open 2023.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

The California crowd can expect a thrilling encounter in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday. Both players have made promising starts to their season so far and are vying for their second title on the main tour.

Rublev will feel gutted to have not continued his run at the Australian Open. He put up an emphatic performance until the quarterfinals, but eventually ran out of gas against Jannik Sinner. Known for his weighty groundstrokes and aggressive brand of tennis, the Russian will look to play his natural game and keep a check on his errors.

Lehecka, on the other hand, is making his debut at the Indian Wells. He will be high on confidence this year after capturing his first title on the main tour in Adelaide. The 22-year-old has solid defensive game and a potent serve in his armor. Against a player like Rublev, he will need to be creative to win points and get the Russian out of his comfort zone as soon as possible.

Ultimately, the player who starts well and takes his chances during crucial moments will have the edge in this bout. A close encounter is on the cards at the BNP Paribas Open, however, considering Rublev's dependable record during the early rounds of an event and previous wins over Lehecka, he should be able to book his place in the fourth round.

Pick: Rublev to win in three-sets.