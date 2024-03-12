Indian Wells 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro

Date: March 14, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on 23rd seed Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday (March 14).

Sabalenka has made a fabulous start to the season, amassing 13 wins from 15 matches and a title-winning run at the Australian Open 2024. She also secured a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International.

The Belarusian entered the Indian Wells on the back of a mediocre first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She outfoxed the likes of Peyton Stearns and Emma Raducanu en route to the fourth round. Sabalenka defeated the Brit Raducanu in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro has made a promising start to the season, chalking up 17 wins from 22 matches and a title-winning run at the Hobart International 2024. She also reached semifinals of the San Diego Open and the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Navarro began her campaign in California with a brilliant comeback win over Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 7-5. She then showed her class against Elina Svitolina in the third round, outfoxing the Ukrainian in three sets 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

The head-to-head between Sabalenka and Navarro is poised at 0-0 as the duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Navarro prediction

An intriguing encounter is on the cards between Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have passed significant hurdles to reach the last 16 and will be determined to continue their run.

Sabalenka got off to a shaky start at the Indian Wells but now looks primed to make a deep run. She outmuscled Raducanu in her previous match and also kept a check on her unforced errors. The Belarusian will look to play to her strengths against Navarro and begin on the front foot.

Navarro, on the contrary, showed her resilience in both matches at the Indian Wells so far. Despite losing the second set, she fought back to steady the ship and completed the job. The American will need to target Sabalenka's weaknesses and play out of her skin to have a say in this bout.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions well and clinically converts their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this match. Navarro has the potential to present a tricky challenge to Sabalenka in the fourth round but the Belarusian will be hard to unsettle at the moment, with a couple of wins under her belt.

Sabalenka should be able to build on her last victory and book a ticket to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets