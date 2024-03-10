Indian Wells 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (WC) Emma Raducanu

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will duke it out against Emma Raducanu in the third round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Monday.

Following a first-round bye, Sabalenka took on home favorite Peyton Stearns in the second round. The Belarusian trailed by a break twice in the first set but clawed her way back to force a tie-break, only to come up short in it.

Sabalenka turned up the intensity in the second set as she took control of the proceedings to capture the set. The two were on even footing for most of the third set, until Stearns secured a break of serve to go 5-4 up.

The American then served for the match and even held four match points but couldn't get over the finish line as she got broken. Sabalenka wasn't off the hook completely as after breaking back to make it 5-5, she got broken once again.

But the Belarusian is a fighter and she broke back immediately to force a tie-break. Sabalenka didn't lose her focus and while she needed a few match points of her own, she got the job done to complete a 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (6) comeback win.

Raducanu eased past Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 6-3 to sail into the second round, where 30th seed Dayana Yastremska awaited her. The Brit was off to a flying start as she jumped to a 4-0 lead in no time.

Unfortunately, Yastremska couldn't continue after this and retired due to an injury. Thus, the Brit made it to the third round here for the third year in a row following her opponent's mid-match retirement.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -800 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-105) Emma Raducanu +500 -1.5 (+825) Under 19.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Sabalenka's fighting skills were on display as she snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to sneak past Stearns. She had some serving yips as she threw in nine double faults but same timely aces, 10 of them to be precise, saved her from trouble too.

Sabalenka finished the match with 40 winners and committed nine more errors than that. Her level was dire at times but she cleaned up her act as the match went on.

Raducanu didn't have to exert herself against Yastremska as the latter retired minutes into their match. The Brit is yet to defeat a top 10 player in her career and is the underdog in this contest.

One determing factor could be Sabalenka's potential injury. She rolled her ankle in the previous round and it looked quite bad. If it's not bothering her at all, then the Belarusian should be able to make it through.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.