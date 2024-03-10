Indian Wells 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will be squaring off against Emma Raducanu in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday (March 12).

The duo have never faced each other on the main tour, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0. While Sabalenka is making her fifth appearance in California, Raducanu is featuring for the fourth time at the WTA 1000 event.

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7 : Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka, the World No. 2, has made a remarkable start to the season, chalking up a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International and a title-winning run at the Australian Open. She began her campaign at the BNP Paribas Open by outsmarting Peyton Stearns in a thrilling three-set bout 6-7(2) 6-2 7-6(6).

Raducanu, on the contrary, has made an ordinary start to the new calendar year, garnering five wins from nine matches and a second-round finish at the Australian Open 2024.

She began her campaign in California by cruising past Rebeka Masarova and then defeated Dayana Yastremska in the second round. Her opponent was forced to throw in the towel at the 20th-minute mark due to injury, resulting in Raducanu advancing to the third round.

A thrilling match-up is on the cards between Sabalenka and Raducanu at the BNP Paribas Open. While the Belarusian saved four match points and survived the tricky challenge from Stearns in her opening match, Raducanu hardly broke a sweat to get past Yastremska.

The Brit will be hoping to put her best foot forward against Sabalenka and bring her A-game to the fore in the California desert.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu match schedule

Aryna Sabalenka and Emma Raducanu will lock horns in the third round on Tuesday, March 12.

Date: March 12, 2024 (US & Canada), March 13, 2024 (India, Australia & Europe).

Time: To be decided.

