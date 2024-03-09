Indian Wells 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns

Date: March 9, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN/TVA

Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns preview

Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will take on Peyton Stearns in the second round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka started the season with a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International. She faced Elena Rybakina for the title but lost to her 6-0, 6-3. The one-sided defeat didn't affect her Australian Open campaign in any way as the Belarusian successfully defended her title.

Sabalenka won the tournament without dropping a single set and defeated Coco Gauff in the semifinal, followed by Zheng Qinwen in the final. She then directly competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships a month later.

Sabalenka was up against Donna Vekic in the second round. She led by a set and a break but blew her lead as she suffered a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 loss. As one of the seeded players at Indian Wells, she received a bye into the second round.

Stearns was drawn against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round here. The American initially gave up her early break advantage in the opening set. However, she quickly secured another break of serve to put herself in the driver's seat once again.

Stearns then served for the set at 5-3 and after saving a couple of break points, closed out the set. She raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and while Cocciaretto tried her best to claw her way back, the American remained in front to score a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -1200 +1.5 (-10000) Over 18.5 (-125) Peyton Stearns +650 -1.5 (+1050) Under 18.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Peyton Stearns prediction

Peyton Stearns at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Stearns' win over Cocciaretto was just her second of the season. She has struggled to get going this year and snapped her six-match losing skid at the Dubai Tennis Championships with a win over Mirra Andreeva in the first round.

Stearns now faces the tough task of ousting Sabalenka. The Belarusian's loss to Vekic was quite surprising given her form but she has struggled against the Croat in the past as well.

Sabalenka was the runner-up here last year. While the slow conditions at Indian Wells don't complement her strengths, she's able to adapt and get the job done. If Stearns was in good form, she could've made this a competitive match. However, her current level just won't cut it against a player of the Belarusian's caliber.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.