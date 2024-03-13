Indian Wells 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (6) Alexander Zverev

Date: Thursday, March 14

Tournament: 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, U.S.

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his title defense against sixth seed Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 14.

The 20-year-old Spaniard kicked off his campaign against Matteo Arnaldi in round two after receiving a bye in the first round. Alcaraz overcame a slow start to eventually knock out the young Italian 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-1.

Alcaraz overcame 31st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round, winning comfortably by a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline. He then avenged his defeat to Fabian Marozsan from last year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Hungarian in the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters.

Zverev, meanwhile, started his Indian Wells campaign against Christopher O'Connell in the second round, whom he beat 6-4, 6-4. He faced 27th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the next round. Zverev won a tight opening set in the tie-break to eventually seal a 7-6(7), 6-3 win.

Up against World No. 10 and the 2024 Mexican Open winner, Alex de Minaur, in the fourth round, Zverev fought back from a set down to win the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are now set to meet each other for the ninth time on the ATP tour, with the German currently leading their head-to-head 5-3. Zverev won their last clash earlier this year in the Australian Open quarterfinals 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev odds

(Odds to be added once made available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev set to meet Carlos Alcaraz (not in pic) at Indian Wells Masters

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's quarterfinal encounter at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open promises plenty of fireworks as two of the biggest heavyweights in men's tennis currently go head-to-head for the ninth time on tour.

The pair have looked in good form at the first Masters event of the year. They've both spent relatively the same amount of time on the court, winning two of their matches in straight sets, and plowing through the other in three sets.

Despite Zverev's recent form against Alcaraz and his lead in their head-to-head record, the latter is more likely to win. The slow surfaces at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, after all, will suit the Spaniard's game better.

Both players will look to serve big, keep points as short as possible, and convert any chance they get.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.