Indian Wells 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan

Date: March 12, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Tuesday.

Alcaraz scored a 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-1 comeback win over Matteo Arnaldi to reach the third round, where he faced 31st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard rolled through the opening set with ease as he reeled off five games in a row from 2-1 to take the set.

Alcaraz carried the momentum into the next set as well as he forged a quick 2-0 lead. Auger-Aliassime had no answers to his opponent's tactics and remained on the backfoot throughout. The defending champion snagged another break in the final game of the match for a 6-2, 6-3 win.

Marozsan scored a straight sets win over Jurij Rodionov and then eliminated 24th seed Nicolas Jarry to reach the third round. He was up against Thiago Seyboth Wild for a place in the fourth round.

Both sets played out in similar fashion as Marozsan bagged four consecutive games from 2-2 to get over the finish line. He faced some resistance in the last game of the match as Wild saved four match points. The Hungarian finally closed out the match on his fifth opportunity for a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan head-to-head

Marozsan leads Alcaraz 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Italian Open in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -1100 -1.5 (-5000) Over 19.5 (-115) Fabian Marozsan +600 -1.5 (+900) Under 19.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan prediction

Fabian Marozsan at the 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers.

Both scored convicing wins over their respective opponents in the previous round. Marozsan really shined with his service stats as he didn't face a single break point and lost just six points on serve throughout the match.

Alcaraz had a decent day on serve too, though his stats were less impressive compared to Marozsan. The latter also struck twice the number of winners compared to the Spaniard.

This all becomes significant as Marozsan managed to defeat Alcaraz the last - and the only - time they faced off. The Hungarian has established himself as a big stage player. This is his third main draw appearance at a Masters 1000 tournament and he has made it at least to the fourth round in all them.

However, Alcaraz has looked quite sharp this week. The conditions here play up to his strengths and he has more than enough time to set up his shots. He would've definitely devised a proper strategy to counter Marozsan this time, and expect him to execute it perfectly to continue his title defence.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.