Indian Wells 2024: Caroline Wozniacki vs Katie Volynets preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Fixture: Caroline Wozniacki vs Katie Volynets

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Caroline Wozniacki vs Katie Volynets preview

Caroline Wozniacki

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will take on Katie Volynets in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday (March 11).

Wozniacki has shown glimpses of her immense potential since returning to the women's tour last year. She has amassed seven wins from 13 matches and a fourth-round appearance at the 2023 US Open. The Dane also reached the second round at the Australian Open this year.

She began her Indian Wells campaign after breezing past Lin Zhu in the first round and then overpowered 25th seed Donna Vekic in the second. Wozniacki defeated the Croatian 7-6(5), 6-3 and will be eager to make a deep run at the WTA 1000 tournament in California.

Katie Volynets

Meanwhile, Katie Volynets has made a modest start to the 2024 season, chalking up seven wins from 14 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Thailand Open. She also made it to the main draw of the Australian Open.

The American began her campaign at Indian Wells with a hard-fought win over Mirra Andreeva. She then stunned sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the second round 6-4, 6-4. Volynets will now hope to continue her rich vein of form against Wozniacki.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Katie Volynets head-to-head

The head-to-head between Wozniacki and Volynets stands at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Katie Volynets prediction

Katie Volynets

A gripping contest is on the cards between Caroline Wozniacki and Katie Volynets at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open. Both players have made a solid start to the event and will fancy their chances in the third round.

Wozniacki has been mindful of her schedule since returning to the women's tour. She can register strong results at the highest level but is yet to find her top potential. Her steady game, high tactical acumen and outstanding awareness on the tennis court make her a formidable competitor.

Volynets, meanwhile, has proved her critics wrong at the Indian Wells so far. Handed a tricky draw at the start of the event, the American has edged past two outstanding players on her way to the third round. She is known for her sharp groundstrokes off both wings and exceptional court coverage skills.

The California crowd can expect a thrilling contest between two players on the rise at the Indian Wells. Volynets has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Wozniacki. However, the Dane's experience at the highest level and ability to adjust quickly to the conditions should give her the upper hand in this bout.

Pick: Caroline Wozniacki to win in three sets.