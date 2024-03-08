Indian Wells 2024: Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel

Date: March 9, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel preview

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 3

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Clara Burel in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open 2024 on Saturday (March 9).

Gauff has made a propitious start to her season so far, amassing 12 wins from 15 matches and a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024.

The American will enter the Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Karolina Pliskova in her first two matches, but couldn't make her mark against Anna Kalinskaya, who won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Clara Burel at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 1

Clara Burel has also made a promising start to her season, chalking up seven wins from 12 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the Linz Open. She also reached the third round of the 2024 Australian Open before losing to compatriot Oceane Dodin.

The French talent entered the BNP Paribas Open on the back of a first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She began her Indian Wells campaign with a brilliant comeback win over Wang Xiyu, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. She will now be hoping to present a tough challenge for Gauff, the World No. 3, in the next round.

Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Burel is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Clara Burel

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Clara Burel prediction

Coco Gauff at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 5

While Clara Burel is making her second appearance at the Indian Wells, Gauff is entering the WTA 1000 event for the fourth time in her career. Considering their all-around game and results at the highest level, Gauff will undoubtedly be the favorite to come out on top.

The American has become a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour and has been more clinical in the last year and a half. None of the competitors would want to face her during the opening few rounds of a tournament due to her impeccable record. Gauff's powerful serve, flat groundstrokes, and twinkle-toes on the court allow her to be on the front foot against most players on tour.

Burel, on the contrary, has already picked up some significant wins in 2024. She stunned the fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Australian Open and also gave Sloane Stephens a run for her money in Dubai. Her calm demeanor and ability to find a winner from anywhere on the court could test Gauff in the second round.

However, Burel, 22, will need to start well and back her strategy at all times. Ultimately, the player who settles in quickly and converts their chances during crucial moments would have a say in this encounter.

Burel is likely to present a formidable challenge for Gauff in the second round, but the 19-year-old American should be able to open her bag of tricks and perform at a high level to outsmart her opponent.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.