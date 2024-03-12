Indian Wells 2024: Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens

Date: March 14, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens preview

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday (March 14).

Gauff has made a splendid start to the season so far, chalking up 14 wins from 17 matches and a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She was two wins away from clinching her second Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2024, but couldn't get past Aryna Sabalenka in the last four.

The American entered the Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She defeated the likes of Clara Burel and Lucia Bronzetti en route to the fourth round. Gauff outmuscled the latter in straight sets 6-2, 7-6(5).

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 9

Elise Mertens, on the other hand, has made a promising start to the season, chalking up 10 wins from 16 matches and a runner-up finish at the Hobart International. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Linz Open.

The Belgian talent entered the BNP Paribas Open, on the back of a first-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She defeated the likes of Xin Yu Wang and Naomi Osaka en route to the fourth round. Mertens outsmarted former World No. 1 Osaka in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Gauff leads the head-to-head against Mertens 3-0. She defeated the Belgian most recently at the US Open 2023 in New York.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff Elise Mertens

Odds will be updated when available.

Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 9

The California crowd can expect a close encounter between Coco Gauff and Elise Mertens in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have looked sharp at the WTA 1000 event so far and will be determined to continue their run.

Gauff is once again closing in on the business end of a tournament. Apart from the Qatar Open, she has reached at least the quarterfinals in all other events this year. The American is known for her powerful serve, efficient groundstrokes, and quick decision-making skills.

Mertens, on the contrary, has had a solid success ratio on the women's tour since October. Her title-winning run at the Jasmin Open last year and a runner-up finish at the Hobart International 2024, showcases her potential at the highest level. The Belgian has a versatile all-round game with great awareness and technical ability on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts well to the conditions and begins the match on the front foot will have the upper hand. Mertens will be high on confidence after a sensational win against Naomi Osaka in her previous match. However, Gauff will present a tougher test in the fourth round and will most likely open her bag of tricks to outsmart the Belgian.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.