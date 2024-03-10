Indian Wells 2024: Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti preview, head-to-head, prediction & pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti

Date: March 11, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TS

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti preview

Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on Monday (March 11).

Guaff has had an excellent start to the season, chalking up 13 wins from 16 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open.

The American entered Indian Wells on the back of a quarterfinal exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She began her campaign with a resilient three-set win against Clara Burel (2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)) and will be determined to go deep in the California desert.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day 2

Lucia Bronzetti, on the other hand, has made a decent start to the season, chalking up five wins from 12 matches, including second-round appearances at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Linz Open. The Italian entered Indian Wells following a first-round exit at the ATX Open in Austin. She beat Magdalena Frech and Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets to set up an encounter with Gauff.

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti head-to-head

Gauff and Bronzetti have never met on the WTA tour, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti odds

Coco Gauff vs Lucia Bronzetti prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 7

While Gauff has continued her rich vein of form from last year, Bronzetti has played some good tennis at Indian Wells and seems to be peaking at the right time.

Gauff is arguably the fittest player on the women's tour and her service game, shot selection and creativity are constantly improving.

Bronzetti has to approach this match with a clear strategy and quickly detect any weaknesses in Gauff's game. Her powerful groundstrokes, especially from the backhand wing, could be tricky for the American to handle.

The Italian might have a chance if she starts well and plays her A-game throughout. However, Gauff is the clear favorite to come through this encounter.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.