Indian Wells 2024: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, odds & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (9) Maria Sakkari

Date: Friday, March 15

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview

Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Third seed and home favorite Coco Gauff will continue her quest for a maiden Indian Wells title against Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals on Friday, March 15.

Gauff kicked off her campaign against Clara Burel of France in the second round. She won the gruelling three-set battle 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Up against Lucia Bronzetti in the following round, Gauff won the match in straights 6-2, 7-6 (5).

She celebrated her birthday in style on Wednesday, March 13, against Elise Mertens, dismissing her 6-0, 6-2. Another scintillating display in her quarter-final encounter against Yue Yuan saw her book a berth in the semi-finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, has seen a resurgence of form in the desert. She put behind a disappointing start to the season with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 second-round win against Diana Shnaider to kick off her Indian Wells campaign.

She beat 20th seed Caroline Garcia in the following round in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. Sakkari overcame a stern test from Diane Parry in the fourth round, and ultimately came out victorious 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Up against home favorite and giant killer Emma Navarro in the quarter-finals, Sakkari dropped the tightly contested first set 7-5. A swift response in the second set saw her claim the early double break. She soon served out the 6-2 to take the match into a decider, her third in the tournament, and Navarro's fourth. The Greek maintained her composure in the final set, showing her experience to close out the match 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari have faced off seven times on tour. The Greek currently leads their head-to-head 4-3. Gauff, however, won their last encounter in Beijing in 2023. Sakkari last beat Gauff back in Rome in 2022.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff -300 -1.5 (-110) 20.5 (-125) Maria Sakkari +225 +1.5 (-125) 20.5 (-110)

(Odds to be updated once made available)

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California - Getty Images

Coco Gauff's form has progressively improved as the tournament has gone on. She might have started slow in her first round, but three straight-set victories on the bounce make her one to watch out for.

Sakkari on the other hand is seeing a resurgence of form in the Californian desert. Despite being taken the distance in three out of her four encounters, Sakkari has done well to close out the win, which she hasn't managed consistently in the recent past.

Both players head into the encounter on the back of a good run of form and spectators can expect fireworks. Gauff will play her first-ever Indian Wells semi-finals and look to go all the way. Sakkari, the 2022 finalist, will look to go one step further this time. It is also her third consecutive semi-finals at the event.

Gauff heads into the encounter as the favorite, but there is no discounting a surprise from Sakkari who has been in great form.

Pick: Coco Gauff in three sets.