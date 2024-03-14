Indian Wells 2024: Coco Gauff vs Yue Yuan preview, head-to-head, odds & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs Yue Yuan

Date: March 14, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Yue Yuan preview

Coco Gauff serves during a point at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Third seed Coco Gauff will take on Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Thursday (March 14). Gauff started the new season on the perfect note, defending her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

She then chalked up a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open and also reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The American has an 83% win ratio so far this season, with 15 wins out of 18 matches.

Gauff began her campaign in Indian Wells with a brilliant comeback win over Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4). She then defeated the likes of Lucia Bronzetti and 24th seed Elise Mertens to secure her place in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old outclassed the latter 6-0, 6-2 to maintain her 100% win record against her in four matches between the two.

Yue Yuan returns a serve during the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Meanwhile, Yue Yuan has been a breath of fresh air on the women’s tour this year. The Chinese talent has amassed 14 wins from 19 main-draw matches and a title-winning run at the ATX Open in Austin. She also reached the semifinals of the Hobart International.

The 25-year-old began her campaign in Indian Wells cruising past the likes of Varvara Gracheva and Zheng Qinwen in the first two rounds. She then showed her class against Caroline Dolehide and Daria Kasatkina en route to the quarterfinals. Yuan came back from a set and break down to defeat Kasatkina 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She thus reached the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the very first time in her career.

Coco Gauff vs Yue Yuan head-to-head

The head-to-head between Gauff and Yuan is locked at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Coco Gauff vs Yue Yuan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -700 -1.5 (-225) Over 19.5 (-110) Yue Yuan +475 +1.5 (+155) Under 19.5 (-130)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Yue Yuan prediction

Coco Gauff in action at the BNP Paribas Open

The California crowd can expect a close encounter between Coco Gauff and Yue Yuan in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have been in sumptuous form lately and will be eager to continue their run at the WTA 1000 event.

Gauff is continuously raising her level on the women’s tour. The youngster captured her first Major title at the US Open last year and is already knocking on the door to add another. Her technical ability, potent all-round game and clinical execution sets her apart from the competition on tour.

Yuan, on the contrary, has been a surprise package this season. She played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit last year, but has now successfully found her feet on the main tour. The 25-year-old has a commanding presence on the baseline and likes to wear down her opponents during intense rallies. However, against a top athlete like Gauff, she might need to be more creative.

Yuan has defeated two of the top 15 seeds on her way to the last eight, and will fancy her chances against Gauff. Ultimately, the players who performs at a high level and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Yuan is on a nine-match winning streak at the moment and will present a tough test to Gauff, but the American should be able to find a way out of this maze and sneak through to the last four.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.