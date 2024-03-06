Indian Wells 2024: Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva

Date: March 6

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva preview

Danielle Collins will open her Indian Wells 2024 campaign with a first-round encounter against talented teenager Erika Andreeva on Wednesday, March 6.

Collins comes into the tournament fresh off a semifinal showing at the ATX Open, where an injury cloud loomed over her. She had in fact given her opponent a walkover in the last-four contest.

The American had managed to overturn a poor start to the season with back-to-back deep runs in Doha and Austin, improving her win-loss to 10-5. She will look to carry the momentum forward.

Andreeva has picked up two wins in the qualification rounds.

Andreeva, meanwhile, has put together a solid 10-6 season so far, making the round of 16 at a couple of Tour events early in the year. The youngster, who is one of the latest entrants to the top 100, has already notched up two good wins in the qualification rounds — over Emiliana Arango and Kayla Day — and will be feeling confident about her prospects.

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva head-to-head

Collins and Andreeva have never crossed paths on tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Danielle Collins Erika Andreeva

Danielle Collins vs Erika Andreeva prediction

Collins will look to dictate play from the baseline.

The first-round contest will pit Danielle Collins’ firepower against Erika Andreeva’s defensive prowess.

The American possesses big groundstrokes off both wings that make her a threat to any opponent, even more so on the hardcourts. The conditions in Indian Wells, however, are slower than most of the American hardcourts, and that can frustrate Collins, who is also prone to going off kilter often.

Andreeva will look to take on a counter-attacking role and extend the rallies to frustrate her opponent. She, however, cannot risk being too passive as that will allow her opponent time to find her groove.

If settled into a rhythm, Collins definitely possesses the weapons to hit past opponents. That sort of firepower and level of experience playing on the big stage should give her the edge.

Prediction: Collins to win in three sets.