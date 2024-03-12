Indian Wells 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (13) Grigor Dimitrov

Date: March 13, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev will square off against Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev scored a routine 6-2, 6-3 win over Roberto Carballes Baena to reach the third round, where 29th seed Sebastian Korda awaited him. He had lost his last two matches against the American.

Medvedev was off to a good start as an early break of serve put him 3-1 up in the first set. Both players struggled to hold serve at this point as there were four consecutive breaks of serve, with the Russian coming out on top to lead 5-3. He remained in front after that and soon served out the set.

There was the same back and forth in the second set as well, with there being four straight service breaks in the middle of the set. Medvedev later served at 6-5 to force a tie-break, but got broken and lost the set.

The third set followed the same pattern with the duo yet again breaking each other's serve, five times in a row on this occasion. Medvedev gained the upper hand to lead 4-3 and bagged the next couple of games as well to win the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Dimitrov bested Alexandre Muller 7-5, 6-2 to set up a third round showdown with another Frenchman, 21st seed Adrian Mannarino. The Bulgarian got down to business immediately as he was 4-1 up in no time.

Dimitrov kept his nose in front until the end of the first set to claim it. He continued to dictate the play in the second set and swept five of the last six games to score a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Medvedev leads Dimitrov 6-3 in the head-to-head. The Bulgarian won their previous encounter at the 2023 Paris Masters in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Daniil Medvedev -210 Grigor Dimitrov +160

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Medvedev was thoroughly tested by Korda but managed to outlast him in the end. However, the Russian was far from his best. He was quite vulnerable on serve as he coughed up 10 double faults and won just 42% of his second serve points.

It was smooth sailing for Dimitrov in contrast. He won 88% and 74% of points on his first and second serves, respectively. While he has a losing record against Medvedev, he won their most recent match, along with their prior contest at Indian Wells in 2021.

Medvedev will need to cut down on his errors and improve upon his service stats too, if he wants to get the better of Dimitrov yet again. Considering how they've played this week, the Bulgarian will be favored to make it through this clash.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.