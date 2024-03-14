Indian Wells 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Daniil Medvedev vs (7) Holger Rune

Date: March 16, 2024

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune preview

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 11

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev will take on seventh seed Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open on Friday (March 16).

Medvedev made an emphatic start to the season, chalking up 12 wins from 14 matches and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open 2024. He also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Russian began his campaign at the Indian Wells, cruising past Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. He then outfoxed the likes of Sebastian Korda and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the quarterfinals. Medvedev defeated Dimitrov 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 16 minutes.

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 11

Meanwhile, Holger Rune has also made a promising start to the season, garnering 13 wins from 18 matches and a runner-up finish at the Brisbane International. Despite a mediocre campaign at the Australian Open, he steadied the ship and registered semifinal appearances at the Open 13 Provence and the Mexican Open.

The Dane began his campaign in California with a walkover win over Milos Raonic. He then overpowered the likes of Lorenzo Musetti and Taylor Fritz en route to the quarterfinals. Rune outsmarted the local favorite Fritz in a thrilling three-set bout 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. The 20-year-old will be eager to present a stern challenge to Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The head-to-head between Medvedev and Rune is poised at 1-1. The Russian won his most recent encounter at the Italian Open 2023.

Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune odds

Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune prediction

BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 11

A nerve-wracking encounter is on the cards between Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open. Both players have put in exceptional shifts at the Masters 1000 event so far.

Medvedev, known for his brilliant record on the hardcourts has again lived up to the expectations. Despite being handed a tricky draw at the start of the event, he successfully navigated past his opponents and reached the last eight. His formidable all-round game, efficient game-management skills, and brilliant awareness on the court give him the edge against most opponents on tour.

Rune, on the contrary, has been stubborn in his chase for glory at the highest level. He is one of the most talented youngsters on the men's tour at the moment and looks destined to make a significant impact soon. The Dane showed his resilience, versatility, and elite skill set against an in-form Fritz in his previous encounter. However, he will be hoping to start on a better note against Medvedev.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and settles in quickly during the contest will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their ranking superiority and results at the highest level, Medvedev is the favorite to come out on top. The Russian will be presented with a serious challenge in the quarterfinals but should be able to use his experience and solve this riddle to enter the last four.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.