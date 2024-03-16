Match Details
Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (9) Maria Sakkari
Date: March 17
Tournament: BNP Paribas Open
Round: Final
Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, US
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Outdoor hardcourt
Prize Money: $8,995,555
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari preview
World no. 1 Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari will square off in the Indian Wells women’s singles final on Sunday (March 17).
Swiatek, the top seed at this year’s tournament, has been at her ruthless best all fortnight. She is yet to drop a set despite taking on quality opponents in the form of Marta Kostyuk, Danielle Collins and Linda Noskova — who had stunned her at the Australian Open.
The run here in Indian Wells has seen the Pole improve her season’s win-loss to 19-2, which includes a title run in Doha.
Sakkari, meanwhile, hs managed to end her slump by making it to her first final since Guadalajara last year. The Greek, who was at the risk of falling out of the top-10, has done well to one up her performance from last year.
Wins over Caroline Garcia and Emma Navarro bolstered her confidence and while she faced a few hurdles in the semifinal against Coco Gauff, Sakkari looked at her vintage best at time in her last match.
Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head
Sakkari leads Swiatek in their current head-to-head stands at 3-2, but it is the Polve who has won their last two encounters.
Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari odds
All odds sourced from BETMGM ( remaining odds will be added once they're available)
Iga Swiatek vs Maria Sakkari prediction
Their overall head-to-head notwithstanding, Iga Swiatek will come into the contest as the firm favorite on paper. Maria Sakkari has troubled the Pole in the past, but her back-to-back wins over the Greek show that she has finally found the trick to get over the line against her.
To add to that, Swiatek’s form in Indian Wells makes her a menacing opponent for anyone. The Pole has been killing in her return games, having secured a whopping 29 breaks of serve in her matches so far — averaging well over 50% second serve return points winning percentage.
Given the very attackable nature of Sakkari’s second serve, she finds herself in trouble. To her credit though, the Greek has fended off a vast majority of her break points. She, however, has been wasteful with own opportunities as well, squandering 11 breakpoints in her last match alone.
Those sort of conversion rates will not be good enough against some like Swiatek, whose heavy forehand and baseline prowess are likely to prove a bit much for Sakkari.
Prediction: Swiatek to win in straight sets